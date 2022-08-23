On The Heels of The New Climate Bill, Pfister Energy, Scale Microgrid Partner

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfister Energy and Scale Microgrid Solutions partner up to provide tailored energy solutions for businesses seeking cleaner and more resilient power.
Pfister Energy, an expert in development, design, and construction of commercial solar, and Scale Microgrid Solutions (Scale), a vertically integrated distributed energy platform, bring together a unique capability to build systems for their customers that provide complete energy resilience.
Pfister Energy has a long legacy of offering renewable onsite energy combined with other distributed resources. Pfister Energy coined and began offering Stackable Energy Solutions over 20 years ago, combining photovoltaics, solar thermal, rainwater harvesting, natural daylighting, lighting controls, EV charging stations, and storage solutions as on-site solutions for their customers.
Project at Thomas International, NJ
Through its partnership with Scale, Pfister Energy can now add microgrid technology to its offering, allowing optimization of these solutions. "Scale Microgrid Solutions brings us the technology and experience that we need to hit the ground running,'' says Wayne Pfisterer, President of Pfister Energy. "We are excited to have such a trusted partner to help us continue our vision of how buildings should be designed and built in the future."
As the energy grid undergoes another round of innovation, this time driven by resilience, businesses can benefit from both companies proven capabilities to anticipate the market and reduce risk through diversified services. With the new climate bill in place, they can also take advantage of having credits for at least a decade to help combat climate change.
"Scale Microgrid Solutions is excited to tackle the market with a partner like Pfister Energy whose exceptional work in PV, long-standing experience in the Northeast, and proactive mindset has allowed them to successfully develop projects for the last 20+ years," says Samantha Reifer, Director of Special Projects at Scale.
About Pfister Energy: Pfister Energy is respected for its ability to design and build large-scale, complex solar projects, as well as, offering energy efficiency and energy management solutions. As a total solutions provider offering design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and financing, customers not only receive best-in-class, cost-effective, and tailored energy solutions but will be contributing to a cleaner and sustainable future environment. Visit https://pfisterenergy.com/
About Scale Microgrid Solutions: Scale is a vertically integrated distributed energy platform, with a core focus of designing, building, financing, owning, and operating cutting-edge distributed energy assets that offer cheaper, cleaner, and more resilient power. Their team of energy and financing experts accelerate growth in distributed energy projects by providing financing to technology providers, energy developers, and OEMs, while also directly helping large energy-consuming customers to take charge of their energy infrastructure and future-proof their businesses. Learn more about Scale.
Contact:
Lucy Giglio
973-653-9880 Ext: 110
343130@email4pr.com
SOURCE Pfister Energy
