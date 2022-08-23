BCA IT, Inc. Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 List

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc. has been recognized as one of the country's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 rankings.

Channel Futures is pleased to name BCA IT, Inc. #16 of 101 leading MSP's in the country.

The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.

Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today.

"This honor is a validation from our community of experts," said Kenneth Henao, President, BCA IT, Inc. "Our company is not only an industry leader with technical talent, strategic partnerships, product versatility, and a customer focused business model, but we also represent the future of best practices and growth."

"As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, and Tampa, FL. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.

Contact:

Kenneth Henao

343068@email4pr.com

305-716-1011

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bca-it-inc-ranked-among-elite-managed-service-providers-on-channel-futures-2022-nextgen-101-list-301610461.html

SOURCE BCA IT, Inc.