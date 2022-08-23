Clever Real Estate Announces Partnership with Fintech Company Total Expert

Clever Real Estate will integrate with Total Expert to streamline communication among mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and their clients.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate , known for its service of matching home buyers and sellers with top real estate agents at a lower commission, announced it is teaming up with Total Expert , the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, to provide a seamless communication process between Clever's concierge team and its customers' loan officers.

Clever provides home buyers and sellers with a white-glove service that matches them with vetted local real estate agents from major brokerages nationwide, negotiates better commission rates on their behalf, and guides them through the entire process.

The integration with Total Expert will enhance these services by allowing lenders to receive updates in real-time about their borrowers, maintain fluid communication between agents and lenders, and help consumers reach their homeownership goals.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for a trusted advisor to help them navigate current market conditions and reach their financial goals," said Josh Lehr, Senior Director of Partnerships and Industry Technology at Total Expert. "We're excited to partner with Clever and strengthen customer relationships with timely, relevant communications."

Total Expert will provide loan officers with a 360-degree view of their customers and empower them to stay closely connected throughout the home-buying process. By leveraging data-driven insights and intelligent automation, lenders will be equipped to provide a more personalized and efficient experience to their borrowers.

"We are thrilled this new integration will ensure that Clever customers will enjoy an even more streamlined process and eliminate some of the stress of communicating with multiple parties that typically comes with real estate transactions," said Tony Chahal, SVP of Partnerships at Clever.

These targeted customer journeys are only one step in Clever's ongoing mission to ensure that people can buy and sell real estate more easily and affordably. The news of the collaboration follows Clever's recent executive hires , as the startup company continues to see major growth and success despite headwinds in the real estate market.

For more information, visit https://go.listwithclever.com/mortgage-partner-landing-page/ or www.totalexpert.com .

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate was founded in 2017 with the sole mission of making buying and selling real estate easier and more affordable for everyone. Clever's primary service matches sellers and buyers with vetted local real estate agents, providing a lower rate for the client and leads for the agent simultaneously. To date, Clever's agent network includes 12,000 agents across all 50 states.

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

Please contact Casey Hughes Wade at 343129@email4pr.com with any questions or to arrange an interview.

CONTACT:

Casey Hughes Wade

Clever Real Estate

343129@email4pr.com

(805) 914-8899

SOURCE Clever Real Estate