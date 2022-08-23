Subscription Furniture Rental Company Announces Oklahoma Expansion

Nickson Living Now Servicing the Oklahoma City Metro Area
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickson, the tech-enabled startup which solves all your moving, living and space needs, today announced its expansion into the Oklahoma City metro area. The expansion comes after a triumphant year, with growth more than doubling in the last few months alone.
Founded by Harvard Business School graduate Cameron Johnson in 2017, Nickson allows its customers to make their new spaces move-in ready in as little as 3 hours, for a flat monthly fee. Cameron's extensive background in real estate and logistics has enabled his company to disrupt the real estate sector.
"We are very excited to expand Nickson's offerings to Oklahoma City and Norman. As a Dallas-based company, we have long awaited the day when we would be able to service the many requests we have received for living solutions in Oklahoma. Norman and Oklahoma City are both fantastic cities, and we hope their growing populations can benefit from the ability to instantly make either city a place to call home," said Cameron Johnson, Nickson CEO & Founder. "Moreover, we have several Oklahoma City natives on our team, and we are thrilled to bring Nickson to their hometown."
As more people, students and companies migrate to Oklahoma, Nickson is able to address a huge gap in the market, by offering instantaneous solutions to modern day living. Nickson completely eliminates the wait and delivery times, as well as the stress, typically associated with relocation and moving. Through the click of a button, the tech-enabled startup is transforming apartments into customized living spaces, which includes everything from furniture and bedding, to artwork and dishware.
Nickson already services multiple cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. The company has seen a growing demand for living solutions in Oklahoma City and is continuing to rapidly scale by establishing a footprint in the area, both a strategic and natural plan.
Created in 2017 by Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson, Nickson is a Dallas-based startup reimagining apartment living with the click of a button. By taking a simple style quiz and sharing apartment layout details, Nickson curates and installs all furnishings and décor needed to transform an apartment into a custom-designed home. Nickson also offers extensive concierge services such as a household supply starter kit and maid service, as an add-on to their flat monthly subscription. For more info please visit: NicksonLiving.com or follow Nickson on Instagram.
Media Contact
Jenelle Hamilton PR
Kayla Riley
343131@email4pr.com
+1 914 329 0406
SOURCE Nickson Living
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.