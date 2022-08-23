MoreCommerce Partners with ShipStation and Announces "Million Dollar Funded Shipping" Program Aimed at Small and Medium Businesses

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoreCommerce, the leading marketplace listing facilitator, today announced its partnership with ShipStation, a leading cloud-based shipping software provider. In celebration of the partnership, MoreCommerce and ShipStation revealed an exclusive offer designed to appeal to small and medium businesses ("SMBs"), called the "Million Dollar Funded Shipping" program.

With this partnership, MoreCommerce and ShipStation aim to help SMBs find new channels for the sale of their products and recoup costs for fulfilling orders. The rapid growth of e-commerce marketplaces over the last two years has created the need for streamlined access to multiple markets and simplified tools to optimize the order delivery processes. Together, MoreCommerce's and ShipStation's cloud-based marketplace selling and shipping solutions are uniquely positioned to help businesses reach a wider customer base, streamline their fulfillment operations, save money on shipping, and delight customers with fast and predictable delivery experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with ShipStation. As a world leader in providing great delivery experiences, ShipStation shares our vision of facilitating e-commerce around the world," said Todd Frostad, CRO of MoreCommerce. "Together, we offer extraordinary marketing and delivery capabilities to SMBs who rely on us to power their sales."

"It's more important than ever for merchants to sell on multiple channels," Robert Gilbreath, ShipStation's General Manager, North America said. "It's important to us that we give our merchants the ability to grow their businesses. MoreCommerce with ShipStation provides a powerful partnership that all e-commerce brands need."

With the marketing partnership, MoreCommerce and ShipStation launched the "Million Dollar Funded Shipping" program. The first 2,000 merchants who sign up for MoreCommerce and connect their accounts to ShipStation will receive $500 in shipping credits to cover up to $5 of shipping costs for each of the first 100 orders sold and shipped through the MoreCommerce distribution supported marketplaces. This joint commitment to fund up to $1 million in shipping costs aims to help merchants and, in particular, SMBs grow their businesses by expanding to new marketplaces and adopting technology that will increase efficiency. For more information, interested businesses should go to https://try.morecommerce.com/shipstation/ and complete the outlined steps by October 31, 2022.

About MoreCommerce

MoreCommerce, headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, is a network of businesses that empower modern global trade for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). Owned by e-commerce veteran Michael Schnapf, MoreCommerce provides the fundamental technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help thousands of SMBs leverage the power of the Internet to grow their businesses. Learn more at https://www.morecommerce.com/.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in Austin, El Segundo, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

