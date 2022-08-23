Phil Nagy and Ebony Kenney to Pair Up for the $200,000 Coin Rivet Invitational

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Cardroom (ACR) today announced that CEO Phil Nagy and ACR Team Pro, Ebony Kenney will be pairing up for the Coin Rivet Invitational.

The Coin Rivet Invitational will take place on September 10-12 at the Luxon Pay Mediterranean Poker Party at Merit Royal Diamond, North Cyprus. The event is a $200,000 NLH single re-entry and sees professional players paired with wealthy recreational players. Each player must pay the entry and the tournament is capped at 64 entries. On day one, the professional players and recreational players are separated before the fields are merged on day two.

Ebony is the first female pro to have been selected to play this event and will be playing against recent World Series of Poker Main Event winner Espen Jorstad and poker legend Phil Ivey. However, this is not the first time Ebony has played in a tournament with the rich and famous, having played alongside the likes of Jon Hamm and Ben Affleck in the All-In for America Celebrity Poker Tournament, which raised $2 Million to feed the nation's hungry during the pandemic.

Ebony joined the ACR roster in late 2020 after amassing a huge following on Twitch despite streaming for just a year. However, Ebony was not new to the felt having played since 2007. In addition to being a professional player, Ebony is also an author, dating and confidence coach, social media personality, model, self-described pleasure engineer, mother, and the CEO and founder of UncagedCollective.com.

"Ebony is a refreshing and unique personality who brings such joy and spirit to the table. I think she's great for the game and her passion and fearlessness make her competitive in any tournament, so I'm thrilled to give her a Super High Roller shot." said Nagy.

"To say that I am beyond excited and grateful to Phil would be a complete understatement! My journey with ACR over the past few years has been filled with so many amazing experiences, but in no way, shape or form could it have prepared me for anything like this. It's not every day I get to play poker with the best players in the world. It feels surreal and I plan on taking in every moment." Said Kenney.

For more information, please contact Melanie Mosier at 343070@email4pr.com or 1-877-314-4195.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE Americas Cardroom