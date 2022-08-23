Finalists of the 2022 SaaS Awards Announced

International Software Awards Program Announces Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its seventh edition, the SaaS Awards program announced its full list of finalists today. Entries were received worldwide from software vendors covering the Americas, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories include "Best SaaS for Productivity," "Highest Customer Satisfaction in a SaaS Product," and "Best Product for Financial Services."

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "This year the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist. All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation.

"The finalists of the SaaS Awards came with SaaS solutions that take the industry a step forward. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but the finalists proved to the judging panel the extra edge of their solutions, leaving everyone at the SaaS Awards impressed.

"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, the SaaS Awards will return in 2023. Our separate cloud computing program, The Cloud Awards, is now accepting entries with an October 21, 2022 deadline."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and all finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists/

The SaaS Awards will return with a new software awards program in spring 2023 to continue its recognition of excellence in the SaaS industry.

The Cloud Awards, a sister recognition platform to the SaaS Awards, is also now open for early 2022-2023 entries. This cloud computing awards program finds and promotes the best cloud solutions across a wide range of industries, with an October 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

Contact details

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – Operations

www.cloud-awards.com

342889@email4pr.com

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-of-the-2022-saas-awards-announced-301608743.html

SOURCE The SaaS Awards