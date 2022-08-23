Finalists of the 2022 SaaS Awards Announced

International Software Awards Program Announces Finalists
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its seventh edition, the SaaS Awards program announced its full list of finalists today. Entries were received worldwide from software vendors covering the Americas, Australasia, EMEA and UK.
Categories include "Best SaaS for Productivity," "Highest Customer Satisfaction in a SaaS Product," and "Best Product for Financial Services."
Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "This year the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist. All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation.
"The finalists of the SaaS Awards came with SaaS solutions that take the industry a step forward. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but the finalists proved to the judging panel the extra edge of their solutions, leaving everyone at the SaaS Awards impressed.
"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, the SaaS Awards will return in 2023. Our separate cloud computing program, The Cloud Awards, is now accepting entries with an October 21, 2022 deadline."
Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and all finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists/
The SaaS Awards will return with a new software awards program in spring 2023 to continue its recognition of excellence in the SaaS industry.
The Cloud Awards, a sister recognition platform to the SaaS Awards, is also now open for early 2022-2023 entries. This cloud computing awards program finds and promotes the best cloud solutions across a wide range of industries, with an October 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/
Contact details
For the Cloud Awards
James Williams – Operations
www.cloud-awards.com
342889@email4pr.com
(212) 574-8117
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.
The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.
The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.
Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.
SOURCE The SaaS Awards
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.