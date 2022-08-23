Unique Dual-Narrative Travel Memoir The Backpack Years Inspires Pandemic-Era Readers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanie and James Wilson's newly-released The Backpack Years is resonating with an audience reading through the lens of our current cultural climate.
Covid's reminder that life is precious has spurred recent social phenomena. "Revenge travel" is on the rise, with travelers booking several trips to make up for lost time, and the "Great Resignation" has created a newly-liberated segment of the population determined to pursue what makes them happy.
In memoirs that run parallel, Stef and James travel and work in thirteen countries over six years. They quit jobs to prioritize their mental health. They take chances some would consider reckless in search of joy and satisfaction. For better and worse, they pack their lives with experiences that are inspiring contemporary readers.
Dozens of rave reviews from Top Reviewers on Goodreads and Bookstagrammers.
@empressofbookingham
Two memoirs converge into one story as we follow Stef and James try to live life fully despite challenges, follow their dreams and fall in love with not only life but each other… If you enjoyed Wild by Cheryl Strayed you're gonna love The Back Pack Years so much more. I can attest to this.
@onceuponamaltesereader
It is the time where the Pandemic is ending which means that people are traveling more. Many of us truly missed the adventure, and this story could fill the void that Covid-19 left in our heart.
@inscribedinklings
There was a lot of faith and hope involved and it made me feel energized reading the ending. It was beautiful, informative, true story to read.
@laurasbooksandblogs
As an adult reader, it made me nervous to see the couple make sometimes radical choices in their journey. Their lack of funds, haste to get married, and the health scares, job setbacks, and strained first year of marriage become the textbook reasons why not to take such risks, but the success of a risk isn't measured in the amount of setbacks. It lies in the ability to overcome those setbacks. And Stefanie and James definitely overcome them.
@evesbookshelves
This book really made me want to book a flight to a foreign country and go with the flow of the vacation and meet new people and live new experiences. I was sad when it ended cuz I didn't want it to!
Published by Tucky Buddy Books, the volume is now available via Amazon. For more information, please visit: www.TheBackpackYears.com.
Media Contact:
Stefanie Wilson
1-757-663-3286
343035@email4pr.com
PRESS KIT
SOURCE Tucky Buddy Books
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.