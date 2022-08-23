Pedalist, the Hottest Jersey Store on the Market

LA CRESCENTA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedalist is the go-to destination for high-quality cycling jerseys that come at a fair and affordable price. Pedalist believes that cycling is a fun and rewarding activity that everyone should be able to enjoy, which is why they created a wide selection of premium cycling jerseys, without premium price tags. Designed for riders, by riders, Pedalist invites cyclists of all levels to experience the benefits of their top-of-the-line apparel.

Pedalist's high-quality cycling jerseys start with high-quality material. Their Qdrying material is 100% polyester and emphasizes everything needed for comfortable rides:

Quick-drying for optimal moisture control. Water and sweat are whisked away to keep riders dry while they ride.

Lightweight and breathable. Air easily passes through the jersey to keep cyclists cool in the summer heat.

Race-cut. All jerseys feature a polished and compressed fit to prevent snagging and promote aerodynamics.

UV protection. Riders are comfortably protected from the sun's rays when wearing a Pedalsist jersey.

The jerseys from Pedalist also boast comforts that are typically reserved for much higher price ranges. Three spacious pockets on the back of each jersey are the ideal way for riders to carry their phone, wallet, or other valuables during a ride, without dragging them down. Pedalist cycling jerseys also have reflective tabs on the side, which can increase rider visibility during low-light conditions and help keep them safe from hazardous traffic.

Comfortable, functional material means nothing if the jersey is not designed to last. Pedalist takes special care to ensure each of their cycling jerseys will last for countless miles, races, and rides. With the goal of making high-end biking apparel available to everyone, durability and reliability comes standard with Pedalist products.

Pedalist jerseys also help cyclists ride in style, without compromising their safety or budget. A variety of bold, attractive colors are available, with a special emphasis on roadside visibility. Bikers can sport their signature colors or mix up their riding wardrobe as they please, knowing that the reflective tags and standout colors on all of Pedalist's jerseys are there to help them stay safe.

While Pedalist's top-notch cycling jerseys are affordable, their performance and appearance are anything but cheap. As a steadfast advocate of the cycling community, Pedalist strives to increase the sport's accessibility and pleasurability for everyone. This manifests in their prices, which are fair, affordable, and designed to provide professional-level jerseys to all.

Cycling is all about the freedom of an open road, yet many can't enjoy that freedom due to the exorbitant costs of biking equipment and apparel. Pedalist feels strongly that the best cycling jerseys around don't have to be the most expensive. Premium athletic materials, functional designs, and reasonable prices all go into making their jerseys a must-have item for cyclists.

For an elevated cycling experience that doesn't break the bank, visit https://www.pedalist.cc/shop/jerseys.

About Pedalist:

The Pedalist brand wants cyclists to be the best they can be, with biking gear and apparel that is both dependable and affordable. Quality is never compromised for price, so cyclists can feel assured that their biking apparel will last for hundreds of rides to come. Learn more at https://www.pedalist.cc/.

