The Event Planner Expo Held in New York City Announces the Inspirational & World-Renowned Mel Robbins this October 12th

The Event Planner Expo, New York's biggest trade show for the events industry, is back this October. As part of the Expo's 10-year anniversary celebration, the team behind the Expo is thrilled to bring the revolutionary Mel Robbins to the Keynote Speaker stage.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo 2022 and 10-Year Anniversary Celebration is coming to the Metropolitan Pavilion this October 11th through the 13th for what is to be the biggest return to in-person events all year. As part of the Expo's festivities, there will be additional celebrations and even more for attendees to experience.

Intended to be the number one conference in New York for those within the events, hospitality, and marketing industries, The Event Planner Expo has been a favorite annual event for the last decade. Making it even more thrilling for guests is this year's Speaker Series, with world-class speakers ready to take the stage.

The Expo is proud to welcome the phenomenal Mel Robbins as the Keynote Speaker on October 12th.

Mel Robbins is the highly acclaimed author of the best-selling book, The 5 Second Rule, and four #1 audiobooks currently on Audible. Her revolutionary online courses focus on courage, confidence, and mindset, with more than a half a million students already enrolled. The very first print run of Robbins' science-backed productivity planner, The 5 Second Journal, sold out globally within minutes.

Mel Robbins is one of the most frequently booked motivational speakers on the planet and is also the CEO of a media and digital learning company that successfully serves a global consumer audience and Fortune 500 brands.

Additionally, Mel Robbins has launched a nationally syndicated daytime talk show, The Mel Robbins Show, with Sony Pictures Television. Her work on behavior change has already been translated into 36 languages and is currently being utilized by veterans' organizations, pediatricians, and other medical professionals in clinical settings, as well as with top brands like JP Morgan Chase, Starbucks, and Microsoft to inspire organizational transformation.

Mel Robbins' social media platforms alone inspire more than 60 million people each month, and her TEDx Talk is currently ranked as one of the most popular TED Talks of all time ever, with more than 25 million views and counting, on YouTube.

Robbins is sought after for her real-world, authentic, and no-nonsense approach, as well as her sheer ability to connect, engage, and create meaningful change in people's lives.

Guests can meet Mel Robbins during the Keynote Speaker Series on October 12, 2022.

The Event Planner Expo offers a variety of experience levels for attendees, including Education Passes, All-Access Passes, and VIP Passes. The event will feature 25+ guest speakers, countless exhibitors representing the best in the events industry, and professional networking opportunities. C-level executives, business owners, event planners, marketing professionals, and industry leaders will be in attendance.

"Our industry is resilient! We have so many amazing people who represent the best services and venues in the events industry." – Jessica Stewart.

For more details on remaining sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor space, contact the EMRG Media team. For more information, visit: www.TheEventPlannerExpo.com

