Orange EV Electric Yard Truck Rental Program Expands Nationwide

Turnkey all-electric rental solution provides a superior alternative for short-term and medium-term coverage needs

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty electric trucks, has expanded its yard truck rental program to offer the largest electric spotter rental fleet across the United States. These all-electric rentals are now available in 48 states, providing increased uptime and reduced costs.

Founded in 2012, Orange EV was the first US-based manufacturer to offer 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles and the first to offer electric yard truck rentals. The company now has more than 450 electric yard trucks - with more than 40 in its growing yard truck rental fleet - operating successfully in all sectors of trailer and container handling operations while meeting the most rigorous duty cycles and 24×7 shift schedules.

Orange EV's rental program relieves operators from having to rent expensive and unreliable diesels when extra coverage is required due to seasonal increases, breakdowns with slow repairs, or other demands. Orange EV rental customers are up and running quickly utilizing a proven, hands-on launch process honed over six years and hundreds of successful electric truck deployments. Site personnel receive efficient onsite driver's training, adapting quickly to very familiar but improved yard trucks. Charger installation is straightforward since most sites already have the electrical capacity needed for Orange EV's "matched pair" solution: portable charging cabinets and unique low-voltage trucks, all designed and manufactured by Orange EV.

Orange EV's turnkey solution includes onsite training, portable charging cabinets, and industry-leading electric yard trucks chosen by more than 130 fleets that deliver:

98-99% uptime

Reduced fuel costs

Lower total cost of ownership than diesel each month

Safer operations with 50% shorter stopping distance

Zero tailpipe emissions

Key yard truck speciﬁcations include:

Capacity: 81,000 lbs. GCWR

Speed: Up to 18 mph

Chassis: 4x2

Off-road or On-road

A/C and Cold Weather Package

Telematics

Air Ride Cab

"Orange EV is bringing to the rental market what we've long-since delivered to purchasers: a lower total cost, more reliable yard truck to replace diesels that continually plague operators with excessive maintenance, downtime, and expenses from costly diesel fuel, finicky emissions control systems, and more," said Zack Ruderman, the VP of sales and marketing at Orange EV. "Renting is also a great way to try before you buy to experience the Orange EV difference. Orange EV is committed to being the one-stop source for all electric yard truck needs – purchases, leases, and rentals."

To find out more about the Orange EV yard truck rental program, please visit https://orangeev.com/rental-program/

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 130 fleets across 28 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 1.8 million hours and 6.1 million miles of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

