Finally, a Ride-Share Company That Puts Its Drivers First, and Puts an End to Surge Pricing!

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ziphawk has examined the business models of the traditional TNCs and identified ways to improve the ride-sharing experience for both drivers and passengers. Ziphawk is a driver-centered ride-hailing application, which treats its drivers as real partners. Removing the commission structure and instead charging one low monthly flat rate fee. Giving drivers the opportunity to maximize their earning potential. In turn, Ziphawk also offers a cheaper fare for riders, meaning more rides for drivers. This approach in turn benefits the public because the drivers provide better service to the passengers. Especially with the downturn in the public's reliance on TNC services during the Covid 19 pandemic and the resulting loss of TNC drivers, Ziphawk's focus has given drivers an incentive to return to the road and provide transportation services needed by the public. There's always room for ride-sharing apps to aim to be the best instead of just being the biggest. Ziphawk's philosophy is that to succeed, it must put care back in the driver's seat.

CEO Bhawna Patkar said, "I wonder if the term Business or Professionalism could be equated to "Caring" People caring for each other, people caring to do their work well! People caring to create greater experiences."

Ziphawk Inc provides a technology platform for passengers to arrange transportation through an application ("app") with Ziphawk's independent drivers using personal vehicles. An important feature of Ziphawk's business model is called the "Fare is Fair" policy, which establishes a new paradigm for making TNC services fairer to drivers and riders, equally. With Ziphawk, drivers pay a monthly subscription to get on the platform and nothing more. This puts an end to the undercutting on rides many drivers experienced with other TNC apps. Ziphawk's "Fare is Fair" policy also makes surge pricing history. As a result, both drivers and riders now have more transparency because they have a clear idea of how much a certain ride costs without this being changed due to demand. As an encouragement to drivers to get behind the wheel, Ziphawk Instant Pay makes weekly paying cycles a thing of the past. Now what the rider pays is what the driver gets, instantly, at the end of each ride. That makes all the difference for drivers, while riders benefit too from having a content driver taking them to their destination. Drivers can keep track of their daily earnings and ratings to improve their performance.

Ziphawk leaves nothing to chance when it comes to drivers' and riders' safety by going through a very thorough vetting process to make sure the company partners only with the best and safest TNC drivers. Also, by installing 2-way dash cams on drivers and passengers in a Ziphawk car, together with the Company's safety monitoring system, drivers and riders are looked after in real-time. Other important features of Ziphawk's business model include the scheduling of rides for seniors; effortless communication between drivers and riders through the use of the app to chat directly via call, text, or email; the option to book and monitor a friend's ride; and the ability for riders to share rides. Ziphawk also prides itself on 100% investment in local communities.

Available in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania already, with more states being added to the list quickly, Ziphawk aims to be available nationwide by mid 2023. Join us, and be a part of the revolution of the ride-share industry that puts people over corporate greed.

Bringing care back into business, learn more about the team at ziphawk.com.

