V Home Tech Limited, One-Stop Overseas Media Release, Branding Solution Planning

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V Home Tech is a company specializing in overseas brand planning, media promotion, overseas company registration, and financial compliance licensing. With 15 years of experience in the overseas industry, it provides one-stop service for global media promotion and provision of one-stop compliance licenses. Based in Hong Kong and the UK, it provides overseas media promotion and compliance licenses in more than 60 countries and regions.

Our business scope

V Home Tech provides users with one-stop solutions including overseas company registration, overseas media promotion, foreign exchange and blockchain regulatory license application. With rich industry experience and a global team of top industry experts, lawyers and accountants, V Home Tech helps users easily and successfully apply for digital currency trading licenses in multiple countries, helping them start from scratch and customize their careers to new heights.

The company has targeted solutions for different user groups, whether it is e-commerce, retail financial advisors, digital currency exchanges, or brokers. V Home Tech has been recognized and praised by users for its excellent cooperation experience, controlled risk, efficient operation, and fast brand credibility building.

Efficient and professional team

V Home Tech has an international first-class compliance and promotion service team. V Home Tech gives users a consistent impression of professionalism, dedication, efficient service and quick problem solving. With many years of experience in overseas services, it has a deep understanding of industry dynamics and insight into the subtle changes in market rules, and can quickly provide effective solutions to various problems in the process of license application and brand credibility building, and solve customer problems in the shortest time.

In addition, the professional level of V Home Tech's staff is among the best in the industry, and they have a good understanding and control of industry knowledge and relevant resources, so they can calmly respond to even complex compliance legal matters and quickly solve various unexpected problems, so that users do not need to worry.

Business description:

Overseas company registration: including US company registration, UK company registration, Hong Kong company registration, Singapore company registration, Japanese company registration, Cayman company registration, BVI company registration, etc.

Overseas license processing: including US FINCEN MSB, Lithuania FCIS, Dubai VARA, Switzerland VQF, US NFA, Australia ASIC/AR, UK FCA/AR, Canada FINTRAC MSB, etc.

Brand credibility building: overseas media, press release publicity, global media inclusion.

Website：www.vhometech.com

