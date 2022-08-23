Celebrities Unite to Help Raise Awareness and Money for At-Risk Macomb County Kids

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrities unite to help raise awareness and money to benefit underprivileged youth at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township, MI for the annual Neway Works Celebrity Charity Golf Classic, raising close to $25,000.
Presented by title sponsor Total Life Changes and their 15-Day-Challenge, the annual Golf-for-Kids charity tournament was hosted by Epson Tour professional golfer Erikah Neger.
Neger, who is currently aiming to play on the LPGA Tour, traveled from Orlando, FL to Shelby Township, MI to help raise money to fund the Mount Clemens, MI nonprofit, Neway Works, Inc., which provides mentoring, academic, and developmental programs to children from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
The annual fundraiser welcomed golfers of all skill levels and businesses, leading to another sold-out tournament. Some of the major sponsors included Callaway Golf, Jim DiFalco Insurance Agency, J-Rus, Inc., Kroger, Meijer, National Health Plans & Benefits Agency, Teknion, and Woodard Sports Network.
Participating golfers had an opportunity to test their skills at beating the pro on a Par 3. Erikah made a hole-in-one, which was this aspiring LPGA tour golfer's first hole-in-one ever and the first time in Michigan.
The charity golf tournament also brought the support of Former NFL Pro Bowl and 2X First Team All-Big Ten, Unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and MVP, Braylon Edwards, 4X Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Champion and NHL enforcer, Darren McCarty, Former Detroit Lions NFL Running Back, Joique Bell, Woodward Sports Network Host of "Big D Energy" and Best of Hour Detroit Sportscaster, Neal Ruhl, USA Olympics Gold Medalist and U.S. Snowboard Team Athlete, Jake Vedder, James Beard Award Winning Celebrity Chef, Shawn McClain, Former MLB Detroit Tigers World Series Champion, Dave Rozema, and Former 2X Michigan State All-American and New York Giants Super Bowl Champion, Greg Jones.
New this year for the charity golf tournament was Celebrity Match Play, with the "Big Match" being Darren "DMac" McCarty and Neal Ruhl from the Woodward Sports Network Big D Energy Show versus Braylon Edwards and former University of Michigan and Baltimore Raven kicker, Kenny Allen.
The big match came down to the last hole, number 18, a Par 5 leading into the prestigious Cherry Creek club house, with DMac clinching the game winning birdie putt, being victorious over Braylon Edwards and kicker Kenny Allen. The winning celebrity team will receive a Gold Championship Belt to be presented at Woodward Sports and earn bragging rights.
"This year's tournament was for the history books," said Shane Gianino, Founder and President of Neway Works, Inc. "From hole-in-ones, Kroger presenting an unexpected $5,000 gift donation, both Dave Rozema and DMac clinching game winning putts, to Braylon Edwards and Ronnie Ilitch jumping in the pond for a missed putt for charity, it was truly unparalleled. I just love when we unite as one for a purpose!"
Next up for Neway Works is their Qualified Charitable Distribution Luncheon at Gowanie Golf Club in Harrison Township, MI, Wednesday September 7, 2022, from 11:30am until 1:00pm. Golf follows at 1:30pm. To register, visit MyFavoriteCharity.
Neway Works Inaugural Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala is Thursday November 17, 2022, at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights, MI. For tickets and sponsorship, visit bit.ly/RSVPCHARITYGALA.
Neway Works is a 501(c)(3) that is an advocate for youth's mental health and wellness, helping teens from under-served communities step into their purpose, achieve academic success, and transform into productive adults in society through innovative youth mentoring and development programs, leaving no child behind. www.newayworks.org
