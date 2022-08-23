Jordan's Skinny Mixes Adds Pumpkin Spice Flavor Burst and Pumpkin Spice Skinny Sauce to Best-Selling Pumpkin Collection

Just in time for fall, Skinny Mixes releases brand new zero sugar and zero calorie products in its fan-favorite flavor, pumpkin
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes, the number one brand for zero calorie, zero sugar syrups, announces the addition of two new pumpkin products, the Pumpkin Spice Flavor Burst and the Pumpkin Spice Skinny Sauce. The products were added to the brand's new line of Skinny Sauces and Flavor Bursts, along with the return of its 12 flavor Pumpkin Syrup Collection, which is more than any other brand on the market. The Pumpkin Collection was created for those who love lattes and coffees, but don't want to settle for the sugary, high calorie offerings from well-known coffee retailers.
Skinny Mixes brand new Flavor Bursts transform the same best-selling Skinny Syrup formula that fans know and love for on-the-go use. The ultra-concentrated Pumpkin Spice Flavor Burst fits into the palm of your hand for a burst of everyone's favorite fall flavor, minus the sugar, anywhere you go. The Pumpkin Spice Skinny Sauce joins the new Sugar Free Salted Caramel Sauce and Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Espresso Sauce to make the perfect guilt-free addition to top off any beverage or dessert. Skinny Sauces contain zero calories, zero carbs and zero sugar with all the sweetness and flavor.
"The end of summer means only one thing, it's officially Pumpkin season! We are so excited to introduce our innovative and flavorful Skinny Sauce and Flavor Burst to one of our most-loved collections," said Skinny Mixes founder, Jordan Engelhardt.
The returning fan-favorite, zero sugar, Skinny Mixes Pumpkin Syrups include Pumpkin Spice Latte Syrup, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Syrup, Vanilla Bean Pumpkin Syrup, Pumpkin Pecan Waffle Syrup, White Chocolate Pumpkin Syrup and more. Be Your Own Barista and make your favorite PSL to save money and cut out 50g of sugar.
Skinny Mixes products are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at local retailers across the US, Canada and Europe. Images of the pumpkin line, including the Pumpkin Spice Skinny Sauce and the Pumpkin Spice Flavor Burst can be found here, and are available for online order today. You can learn more about Skinny Mixes' guilt-free pumpkin flavored syrups and purchase the collection on the Skinny Mixes website. Please visit TalkShopLive for Pumpkin recipes and announcements.
Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthier choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Enhance your favorite foods and beverages with guilt-free sweetness and flavor. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero sugar coffee syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling Skinny Syrup flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla as well as fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, plus their fall fan-favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes and Syrups are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 13,000 specialty retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.SkinnyMixes.com and follow on social media at @SkinnyMixes.
