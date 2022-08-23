AMRA Medical Pivots -- Both In Look and Focus

AMRA Medical launches a new brand identity and logo to align with its clinical focus.
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA Medical — a health informatics company taking magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to a new level for precision medicine with its cutting-edge technology — announced today it is officially launching a new brand identity to align with its evolving focus on clinical applications.
For the first 12 years of our young history, we have made incredible progress proving the value of advanced MRI analytics. We are focused on equipping clinicians and researchers with new and improved ways to measure muscle and fat composition in the body. With our new brand identity and logo redesign, we demonstrate our commitment to working side by side with the medical community as trusted partners in their journey to delivering top-tier health care.
Our research partnerships, early clinical partnerships, and robust library of publications demonstrate that our MRI-based measurements provide personalized insight into overall health. This allows clinicians and their patients to use our measurements as actionable guiding posts when managing overall health and complex diseases.
Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "As we continue to build upon our foundation and knowledge base about how our technology greatly extends the power of MRI in aiding precision medicine, we will continuously challenge the status quo and push our limits. Only then, will we gain the greatest mindshare and recognition that MRI-based body composition is a valuable path forward for precision medicine."
Learn more about AMRA Medical's Clinical Services by visiting the website https://amramedical.com/solutions/.
SOURCE AMRA Medical
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.