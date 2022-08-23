Canadian Metals Announces Leadership Transition of Mr. Beat Frei Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") CME announces the appointment of Mr. Beat Frei, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Stephane Leblanc.
Mr. Frei, who has been involved with the Corporation since 2020 as Vice President Development and Project Finance, has over 20 years experience as a Director with Credit Suisse, holding various positions in Domestic and International Finance, Export Financing and Structured / Project Finance including Head of Export Finance and Representative for countries in the Middle East and the FSU. He has also been Head of Finance and Development at Champion Iron and was instrumental in the acquisition and restart of Bloom Lake which led to the success of the company.
He is the founder of Comfortra, a financial advisor to the commodities sector, which has consulted with companies in Europe, Middle East and CIS on structured trades and project financing. Across the years, Comfortra helped its clients raise approximately US$ 2 billion of capital (both debt and equity) across various projects.
Michel Gagnon, Chairman of the board of directors of the Corporation, stated: "The Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Mr. Frei to his new role with CME. He is well aligned with the corporation and his leadership skills and capabilities will be beneficial for the shareholders.
Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.
SOURCE Canadian Metals Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
