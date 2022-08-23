Tuffy Security Products Introduces Full Width Underseat Lockbox for Jeep® Gladiator Models

CORTEZ, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuffy Security Products has introduced the Model #387-01, Underseat Lockbox for 2020 to 2022 Jeep® Gladiator models. The out-of-sight lockable storage box is perfect for concealing expensive equipment, firearms and other valuables that require ample space. The outside of the steel security lockbox measures 43 3/8" L x 9" 3/8" W x 6 1/2" H to provide 2,000 cubic inches of storage volume discreetly under the rear seat without disturbing the OEM styling of the Gladiator.

When the rear seats are lifted up, Gladiator owners can quickly access gear and valuables in the lockbox that are protected by dual locks. Tuffy's new Underseat Lockbox features the company's Pry-Guard Locking System and is made with two 10 tumbler double bitted security locks with built-in weather seals. The lid opening measures 42 7/8'' x 7 ¼'' for easy loading and retrieval of stowed gear. The new lockbox also incorporates an exclusive Pin-Lock hinging system for added security.

Finished in a textured black powder coat finish, the Model 387-01 Underseat Lockbox is extra durable to resist weather and years of use. The latest storage product from Tuffy Security Products is not compatible with the OEM plastic underseat fence and secures to existing OEM Jeep Gladiator mounting points using the supplied hardware and easy-to-follow assembly instructions. Installation requires no drilling or brackets and is quick and easy using only a wrench.

"Our new full width 387-01 Underseat Lockbox for the Jeep Gladiator delivers secure storage for a wide range of items, keeping them organized and out of sight. The long dimension of this lockbox provides extra useful storage space in a design that doesn't interfere with the Gladiator's passenger foot room," said Chip Olson, marketing manager, Tuffy Security Products. "The lockbox is an innovative product that will add to the enjoyment of this popular vehicle by keeping gear and other valuables close at hand, yet concealed from prying eyes."

About Tuffy Security Products

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with craftsmanship that is designed and produced in North America. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users.

