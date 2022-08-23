Flipside Crypto Lands Daphne Kwon to Serve as GM for the Company's DAO Initiatives

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, a leading blockchain analytics company, announced today that Daphne Kwon has joined the firm to lead its DAO initiatives. Kwon is being brought on to expand the company's DAO strategy as General Manager of DAOs, capitalizing on the company's early success in summoning MetricsDAO.
"The future of organizations will be shaped by what is evolving right now in the DAO space," said Kwon. "We'll see the emergence of new business models with truly decentralized governance and investment structures that release the power of community passion and expertise – many of which promise to tackle some of the biggest opportunities in global finance, creator economies, healthcare and environmental issues. My role at Flipside puts me right at the center of it all, working with a vibrant community of Web3 thought leaders, which is why I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity."
Kwon joins Flipside Crypto from the Meredith Corporation, a publicly-traded media conglomerate, where she served as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that she was President and COO of Betaworks Studios, Inc. where she supported a community of tech entrepreneurs with curated learning and networking experiences. Additionally, she has held the CFO and business development positions at many well-known, innovative consumer brands including Goop.com, Disney/ABC and Oxygen Media Inc. Kwon is a graduate of Harvard Business School and has been recognized throughout her career, appearing on industry awards lists for her leadership in digital commerce and media.
"Daphne is a proven leader with the ability to anticipate big generational shifts in technology, and then use her business acumen and leadership skills to help shape and drive their adoption," said Dave Balter, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipside Crypto. "She thrives at the edge of innovation, which is why I have no doubt we'll see her impact immediately, fueling new thinking and accelerating the pace of development across our DAO network and the larger ecosystem."
Recent Flipside Announcements
This latest news follows a string of Flipside announcements including the milestone of 150,000 bounty completions, the acquisition of Bites Digital Group, and the launch of an NFT-based SDK, ShroomDK, for Web3 builders.
In April, Flipside Crypto completed a $50 million Series A funding round led by Republic Capital, supported by True Ventures, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Dapper Labs and 14 other venture capital firms. The investment enables Flipside to accelerate talent acquisition, develop new products, and explore strategic M&A opportunities.
Flipside Crypto enables on-demand analytics for blockchains, driving ecosystem growth and retention. Through a free, open data platform, it enables 60,000 analysts to learn, collaborate and compete to solve analytical challenges via structured bounty programs. Flipside activates on projects with kinetic energy including Flow, Solana, Algorand, THORChain, SushiSwap, and Osmosis. Founded in 2017, Flipside Crypto is backed by some of the industry's leading investors including Republic Capital, True Ventures, Galaxy Digital, M13, Dapper Labs, Collab Currency, Tribe Capital, HashKey and others. Flipside is a remote-first company (originally headquartered in Boston, MA) with a growing team of 75+ employees. (https://flipsidecrypto.xyz)
Media Contact:
Corinne Moshy
925.766.0661
342735@email4pr.com
SOURCE Flipside Crypto
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.