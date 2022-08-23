Flipside Crypto Lands Daphne Kwon to Serve as GM for the Company's DAO Initiatives

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, a leading blockchain analytics company, announced today that Daphne Kwon has joined the firm to lead its DAO initiatives. Kwon is being brought on to expand the company's DAO strategy as General Manager of DAOs, capitalizing on the company's early success in summoning MetricsDAO.

"The future of organizations will be shaped by what is evolving right now in the DAO space," said Kwon. "We'll see the emergence of new business models with truly decentralized governance and investment structures that release the power of community passion and expertise – many of which promise to tackle some of the biggest opportunities in global finance, creator economies, healthcare and environmental issues. My role at Flipside puts me right at the center of it all, working with a vibrant community of Web3 thought leaders, which is why I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity."

Kwon joins Flipside Crypto from the Meredith Corporation, a publicly-traded media conglomerate, where she served as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that she was President and COO of Betaworks Studios, Inc. where she supported a community of tech entrepreneurs with curated learning and networking experiences. Additionally, she has held the CFO and business development positions at many well-known, innovative consumer brands including Goop.com, Disney/ABC and Oxygen Media Inc. Kwon is a graduate of Harvard Business School and has been recognized throughout her career, appearing on industry awards lists for her leadership in digital commerce and media.

"Daphne is a proven leader with the ability to anticipate big generational shifts in technology, and then use her business acumen and leadership skills to help shape and drive their adoption," said Dave Balter, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipside Crypto. "She thrives at the edge of innovation, which is why I have no doubt we'll see her impact immediately, fueling new thinking and accelerating the pace of development across our DAO network and the larger ecosystem."

Recent Flipside Announcements

This latest news follows a string of Flipside announcements including the milestone of 150,000 bounty completions, the acquisition of Bites Digital Group, and the launch of an NFT-based SDK, ShroomDK, for Web3 builders.

In April, Flipside Crypto completed a $50 million Series A funding round led by Republic Capital, supported by True Ventures, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Dapper Labs and 14 other venture capital firms. The investment enables Flipside to accelerate talent acquisition, develop new products, and explore strategic M&A opportunities.

About Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto enables on-demand analytics for blockchains, driving ecosystem growth and retention. Through a free, open data platform, it enables 60,000 analysts to learn, collaborate and compete to solve analytical challenges via structured bounty programs. Flipside activates on projects with kinetic energy including Flow, Solana, Algorand, THORChain, SushiSwap, and Osmosis. Founded in 2017, Flipside Crypto is backed by some of the industry's leading investors including Republic Capital, True Ventures, Galaxy Digital, M13, Dapper Labs, Collab Currency, Tribe Capital, HashKey and others. Flipside is a remote-first company (originally headquartered in Boston, MA) with a growing team of 75+ employees. ( https://flipsidecrypto.xyz )

