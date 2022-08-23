Easy in the Kitchen

Tips & Tools for Convenient Preparation of Food and Beverages
HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating at home is trending, increasing demand for kitchen equipment that simplifies food preparation while creating delicious food and beverages that improve quality of life. Here are tips and tools that make home cooking easier and better.
Beautiful and easy to use, the Tramontina 5-Quart All in One Plus is a one-pan solution with an array of colors to choose from. It is oven safe and can sauté, fry, steam, braise, and more. The ceramic interior combines specially selected raw materials for a naturally slick surface that is easy to clean and works on any stovetop, including induction. A nesting steamer basket, multi-purpose bamboo utensil, and bamboo trivet complete the set.
There is nothing like home baked bread, and there is nothing like the Ankarsrum, the aspirational choice in stand mixers. Made in Sweden, its unique design simulates kneading by hand, with a rotating bowl instead of something rotating in a bowl, for superior breads, cakes, cookies and more. Timeless retro design, multiple color choices, and a wide assortment of optional accessories.
One of the easiest and most important kitchen hacks is measuring ingredients by weight instead of volume, for greater accuracy and better baking. The CDN NSF® Digital Glass Scale (SD1502) has selectable units and a tare function for measuring one ingredient after the other into the same bowl, without the need for measuring cups and spoons. It also features easy-to-read backlit display and self-explanatory buttons.
Iced is the tea of choice in the U.S., and the Capresso Iced Tea Select brews it quickly and easily, at the touch of a button. It transforms loose tea leaves or tea bags into a refreshing, flavorful beverage, including white, green and herbal teas – or even iced coffee for a change of pace. The user can customize tea strength, from mild to strong. Simple, sophisticated design, with matte white exterior and glass carafe.
JURA opens up a new dimension in coffee enjoyment with the Z10, a masterpiece of Swiss engineering prepares the full spectrum of hot drinks at the touch of a button – from intense espresso to trendy flat white – plus, it offers refreshing cold brew specialties at the touch of a button. It features exclusive JURA technology, such as the Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.) that recognizes the chosen specialty and adjusts the fineness of the grind accordingly, instantly and precisely.
