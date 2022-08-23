CareerEco Teams with Vault-Firsthand to Host Women in STEM Virtual Career Fair

Virtual event to connect over two thousand students and professionals with hiring firms
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerEco today announced that it will be hosting a virtual career fair for Vault-Firsthand to support women exploring careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The event will be free for all students and professionals to engage with global and national organizations across different industries including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial services, advertising, life sciences, and technology.
The career fair will take place on Wednesday, August 24th, beginning at 10am Eastern. The event will kick off with a keynote speaker from Infosys, an innovator and global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, which is committed to strengthening the participation of women in STEM professions. Kathy Fuertes, VP of Technology at Infosys, will be joined by a recent intern who will moderate a fireside chat to share her insights gained over the course of her career.
The event will be powered by CareerEco, a leading virtual event platform, recently acquired by Vault-Firsthand. "This event is particularly important to me as a woman who built a technology solution designed to equalize access to employment by eliminating barriers to in-person events," CareerEco founder, Gayle Oliver-Plath said. "I deeply want women to be inspired and motivated to pursue their passions in the STEM where they can be pioneers in tackling some of the world's most pressing problems."
Following the keynote, the virtual event will be open from 11am – 3pm Eastern for students and professionals to interact with employers online. Employers will be showcasing their career opportunities and conducting interviews virtually. Candidates will have the opportunity to directly ask questions, submit resumes and gather important information about various career paths offered within the fields of STEM.
Both job seekers and employers can register here to attend or gather additional information.
Direct Media inquiries to: Gayle Oliver-Plath, 343020@email4pr.com | 770-402-7520
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CareerEco, a Vault-Firsthand company, is a pioneer and leading online virtual event platform. Enabling millions of career connections for more than a decade, it's platform is a trusted recruitment resource leveraged by thousands of the world's global and midsize employers, government agencies, non-profits, professional associations, and colleges and universities.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Vault-Firsthand, an Infobase Company, is the world's leading source of career intelligence. Through its verified employer information and Firsthand career engagement platform, career seekers discover, verify, and connect with future employers.
SOURCE CareerEco Virtual Events
