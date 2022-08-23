Rootstock Software® Set to Engage with Customers and Partners at Three Key September Conferences

Events Include Workday Rising, the International Manufacturing Technology Show, and Dreamforce

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rootstock Software, a worldwide provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, will be participating in three key September events—Workday Rising, the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), and Dreamforce.

"Fall 2022 is anticipated to be a busy conference season, as in-person events have not only returned, but professionals in the manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain industries, which we serve, are also desiring these face-to-face interactions, conversations, and learning opportunities," said Praveena Khatri, Vice President of Marketing at Rootstock Software. "In addition to our breakdown of activities below, we'll also be hosting smaller and more intimate gatherings at these shows, so be sure to reach out to our account team in advance to find out more."

WORKDAY RISING

September 12 - 15, 2022, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

Booth Number: TBD

"We're excited to participate in the return of Workday's annual customer conference. We've forged a deep and strategic partnership with Workday to serve a growing number of mutual customers who need an enterprise solution that spans Human Capital Management (HCM), Financial Management, and ERP," said Caroline Santander, Vice President of Enablement and Partnerships.

In-person attendees are invited to visit the Rootstock team to learn more about the benefits of a combined Workday / Rootstock approach, and how it can help manufacturers and distributors accelerate digital innovation in today's dynamic business landscape.

IMTS

September 12 - 17, 2022, McCormick Place, Chicago Ill.

Booth Number 121500 (East Building, Level 2)

"Rootstock will have a significant presence at IMTS, which is the premier manufacturing technology show in the U.S. This year, it's slated to showcase cutting-edge solutions, which manufacturers are using to address their toughest challenges. We're proud our Cloud ERP is among the systems being featured, and one of our customers—BACA Systems—was selected to present their ERP success story," said Chuck Stevenson, Director of Marketing.

In the session, "Making Hard Decisions Quickly in Our Fast-Changing Manufacturing Industry," on Monday, Sept. 12, 10:00 am CDT, Andrew Russo, CIO of BACA Systems, will explain how the demands of moving to a next-generation manufacturing methods coupled with the speed, mobility, and flexibility demands of the business environment forced the company to make some hard decisions. Russo will detail how his company justified the need to replace a relatively new ERP system, saw it as an opportunity to transform its entire business, and implemented a new platform in under six months.

DREAMFORCE

September 20 - 22, 2022, Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Booth Number 1301

"The Salesforce community is coming together for the first time in two years, and the conference is set to wow attendees with the types of experiences only Dreamforce can deliver," added Stevenson. "It's inspiring to see the line-up of thought leaders and experts who are scheduled to speak at the event. Among them is one of our own customers, Kelly Hamilton, Director of Operations at Blentech Corporation, who will speak at our theater session and share her success strategies in using Rootstock ERP."

