Commvault Receives Highest Product Scores for Three Out of Three Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Company Recognized Among 14 Peer Vendors in the 2022 Report
TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in cloud data management, today announced that Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has given it the highest Product Score across all three use cases in the 2022 Critical Capabilities report: Data Center Environments (4.23/5), cloud environments (4.18/5), and edge environments (4.22/5).1
Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery scored highest in all three use cases evaluated in this research. Commvault was also recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, here Commvault has been positioned for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."2
"Customers need to protect their data across multiple clouds, data center and edge. In our opinion Commvault has the only solution that delivers the best protection across all these environments. We think our highest scores across all three use cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities report further validates our product," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products, Commvault. "As a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant, we feel customers can count on Commvault's continued innovation to solve their most complex data management challenges."
We believe scoring the highest across all three Use Cases for three consecutive years speaks to Commvault's commitment to innovation in protecting, managing, and securing today's broadest range of workloads for on-prem, edge, and multi-cloud environments.
Commvault's software and its Metallic SaaS solutions, can ensure data is protected and recoverable wherever it lives and however the customer wants it managed – as software, SaaS-delivered, an integrated appliance, or through a member of Commvault's expansive partner ecosystem.
To read the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Commvault
Commvault CVLT is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.
1 Gartner, "Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions" [Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, August 22, 2022
2 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions" [Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, August 1, 2022
SOURCE Commvault
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.