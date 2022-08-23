TTEC opens global delivery center in South Africa

DENVER and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC, one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced the opening of a new global delivery center in South Africa.
TTEC will initially provide CX services for a global automotive leader in Cape Town with additional industry delivery emerging later this year.
"Opening our new site in Cape Town is an exciting next step for TTEC as we continue to expand our geographic footprint to meet the needs of our clients and drive exceptional value," said Shelly Swanback, CEO, TTEC Engage. "South Africa is a leading offshore and nearshore location and we believe it will help us to continue delivering excellent customer experience."
South Africa is a proven delivery location for outsourcing excellence. Traditionally a popular nearshore location for clients in the United Kingdom, South Africa is gaining interest from US clients. The country is one of the most favorable offshore delivery locations in the world thanks to the pool of talent and strong English language capabilities. Through its joint venture with Ford Motor Company, Percepta, TTEC has been in the South African delivery market since 2008, ensuring a strong foundation for growth in the country.
"We know how important it is to help brands increase efficiencies and cost savings while providing excellent customer service, especially now as economies face mounting challenges," said Swanback. "Our ongoing geographic expansion into countries like South Africa, combined with our proven solutions, will help our clients attract and retain their loyal customers."
TTEC operates more than 70 centers across 20 countries and supports 50 languages. The company has nearly four decades of experience in key markets and strategically tailors its geographic footprint to the unique needs of its clients. TTEC will continue to expand into new countries that will help the company add new delivery center capabilities, partners, and clients.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for digital CX transformation. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com
