DEBUT OF FIERO HABANERO TEQUILA MARKS RELEASE OF THE SPICIEST INFUSED TEQUILA ON THE MARKET

Infusing the Highest-Quality, Authentic Mexican Tequila with Locally Grown Habanero Peppers Delivers a Spice Bomb of Flavor and Heat

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spice lovers rejoice. As hot and spicy flavor profiles continue to grip American palates, San Francisco's Hotaling & Co. is officially launching an all-new artisanal agave spirit – Fiero Habanero Tequila – to meet the opportunity for spice-forward spirits. The spiciest infused tequila now available in the U.S., Fiero is naturally infused with fresh, vine-ripened habanero peppers from local Jalisco farmer's markets. Forty times spicier than Jalapeno peppers on the Scoville Heat Scale, Fiero Habanero Tequila will heat up home bars and back bars with its flaming agave kick.

Named for fearlessness and bravery, Fiero brings two signature Mexican flavors to life.

Unapologetically spicy, Fiero Habanero Tequila infuses authentic Mexican tequila with hand-picked habanero peppers to expertly amplify tequila's natural kick. The habanero infusion provides a flaming hot flavor- making it the perfect challenge shot or the key ingredient to a spicy margarita that will have revelers going back for more. A perfect accompaniment with street tacos, pozole or guacamole, Fiero's daring heat takes the flavors of Mexican dishes to the next level.

"Spicy foods continue to rise in popularity, as is a thirst for high-quality tequila," says Brian Radics, Chief Marketing Officer at Hotaling & Co. "With its authentic Mexican heritage and groundbreaking heat, Fiero Habanero Tequila speaks to two popular trends in U.S. dining and bar culture – the hunt for heat and the thirst for top-quality agave spirits."

Fiero Habanero Tequila is distilled by Casa Don Roberto, one of the only two remaining multi-generational Mexican families whose ancestors helped propel the tequila industry to its global phenomenon status. This unique heritage and history were crucial in producing a spirit that perfectly balances quality, flavor and heat. Each agave is expertly harvested – handpicked at its peak by jimadores ("agave farmers") and slow roasted in special ovens for three days.

Once the distillation process begins, Casa Don Roberto Master Distiller Estella Anguiano – the first woman to hold the title in Mexico – removes the first and last batches of the distillate – delivering a premium white tequila that is then infused with fresh habanero peppers for three days before being filtered one last time. The result: a pristine and spicy agave spirit worthy of the Mexican tequila imprimatur.

Available as a 750 ml with an SRP of $29.99, you can now find Fiero Habanero Tequila near you. Use Hotaling & Co.'s product finder tool to find it at major retailers nationwide or order it online through ReserveBar.com.

Give your palate a kick with the Fiero Flaming Cocktail.

How to Prepare the Fiero Flaming Cocktail:

2 Ounces Fiero Habanero Tequila

.75 Ounce Orange Juice

.25 Ounce Lime Juice

.5 Ounce Cinnamon Syrup

.25 Ounce Luxardo Amaro Abano

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake. Pour over ice and garnish with tahin dusted sliced habaneros and flaming orange

Please find media images HERE.

For more information, please visit HotalingandCo.com or FieroTequila.com. Follow Fiero on Instagram @FieroTequila.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

Media Contacts:

Karla Orduna, Access Brand Communications

karlao@accesstheagency.com, 614.707.8282

Jordan Parker, Hotaling & Co.

jparker@hotalingandco.com, 415.747.4787

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debut-of-fiero-habanero-tequila-marks-release-of-the-spiciest-infused-tequila-on-the-market-301610387.html

SOURCE Hotaling