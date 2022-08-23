Enhabit Home Health & Hospice announces participation in upcoming investor meetings

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice EHAB, a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced its participation in the following events:
- Jefferies Nashville Bus Tour on Aug. 31, 2022
- 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Sept. 8, 2022
Enhabit's President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Jacobsmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Crissy Carlisle will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://investors.ehab.com.
About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Enhabit Home Health & Hospice is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what's possible for patient care in the home. The company's team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 251 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.
Investor relations contact
Jennifer Hills
jennifer.hills@ehab.com
469-621-6496
Media contact
Erin Volbeda
media@ehab.com
972-338-5141
SOURCE Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
