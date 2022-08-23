Top 5 Finalists announced for the 2nd Indian Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022 organized by Hozpitality Group

Voting for the final round is now open until end of Sept 2022.
DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 25,000 votes for the first round of voting, Top 5 Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 2nd Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022.
Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 30th Sept 2022". Gold and Silver winners for each category will be awarded in an online Award ceremony in Nov 2022.
"Since we are a Popular Choice Award and the winners are chosen by the number of votes, we have decided that we will do the entire Award process online and participation is always free," said Raj.
The Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards will be presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the India's growing hospitality industry, added Raj.
"We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting", said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. "The final result will be based on results of the online voting. "To cast your vote for the Final Round, please visit https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/voting-india ," Vandana added.
The Finalists for this year's awards are: -
Personal Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Indian Hospitality Leader of the Year
Siddharth Bhurat, Founder, Khane ka Pitara
Koustuva Ratan Mukherjee, Associate Vice President -Gujarat Region, Pride Hotels
Mohammad Shoeb, Associate Vice President North India, Pride Hotels
Raoof Dhanani, Managing Director, Sayaji Hotels
Vijay Rathore, MD, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year
Shivankit Mehta, General Manager Strategy, BDC Holdings, Goa
Puneet Baijal, GM, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Rahul Nama, GM, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur
Amit Kumar, GM, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram
Pankaj Saxena, GM, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year
Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice President Revenue, Pride Hotels
Sonu Gupta, Revenue Manager, Hotel Home In By Amrik Sukhdev
Nelson Sumit Gomes, Marketing and Communications Manager, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort
Mohit Rathore, MD, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
Rohit Gupta, F&B Manager, Vivanta by Taj Mumbai
Kapil Malhotra, Director of Food & Beverage, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Prithipal Singh, Corporate Director - Food & Beverage, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
Brij Mohan Kumar, Food And Beverages Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Shreyas Bhagat, Director Food & Beverage, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping
Sunil Choudhary, Director of Housekeeping, Marriott Surat
Ebin, Operation Manager, Bright House Kochi
Rajesh Burman, House Keeping Executive, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Talent Acquisition, The Machan Resort LLP
Nidhi Gupta, Deputy General Manager-HR, PVR Limited
Dhanapathi Rao, HR Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Khanderao Vetal, HR Manager, Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai
Yohanna K M, HR Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
Harshvardhan Kaushal, FOA, Double Tree by Hilton, Panjim, Goa
Raj Shekhar, Duty Manager, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Varanasi
Yojan Das, Front Office Manager, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa
Apoorva Chandram, Front Office Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Rajiv Gandhi, Front Office Manager, Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering
Tarun Kumar Sharma, GM Technical, Klyde Hotels & Resorts
Nitesh Funde, Chief Engineer, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hospitality Excellence:- IT
Abrar Ahmed, Cluster IT Manager, Resort Rio Goa
Mohammed Asif, IT Manager, Radisson Salem
Azaruddin Jamadar, Asst IT Manager, UK 27 The Fern Belagavi
Shadab Khan, IT Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Deepak Khurana, IT Manager, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
Harpreet Kaur Bakshi, Marketing & Communications Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Ankita Dubey Srivastava, Cluster DOSM, North Region, Radisson Blu Amritsar
Joginder Singh, Sales Manager, Hotel Home In By Amrik Sukhdev
Raghav Reddy, Director of Sales & Marketing, Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City
Nisshant Kumar, Director Of Sales and Marketing, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts/ Finance/Purchase
Satyabrata Sandha, Director of Finance, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram
Tarang Agarwal, Asst. Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Purushottam Kumar, Regional Financial Controller, Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
Neeraj Pandey, Purchase Manager, Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Nimesh Patel, Purchase Manager, The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen
Rishabh Anand, Executive Sous Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi
Ajit Yadav, Executive Chef, Spice Mantraa, Goa
Satish Dargan, Sr. Ex. Chef, Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd, Wyndham Ahmedabad
Shailendra Singh, Regional Executive Chef Pride Hotels, Pride Plaza Aerocity
Hospitality Excellence:- Hospitality Educator of the Year
Dr.Rakesh Dani, Associate Professor, Graphic Era Deemed to be University,Dehradun
Laxmi Todiwan, Prof. & HOD Apeejay Institute of Hospitality, Founder - IWH
TARUN Bansal, Senior Lecturer, IHM Lucknow
Neelendra Prasad Srivastava, Principal, Food Craft Institute, Aligarh
Sonu Gupta, Founder Hospitality Tip Of The Day
Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year
Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Chefreetuudaykugaji
Sumitra Chowdhury, Su's Kitchen by Sumitra
Purabi Naha, Cosmopolitan Currymania
Debjani Chatterjee Alam, Debjanir Rannaghar
Chandrima Sarkar, Not Out Of The Box
Hospitality Excellence:- Celebrity Chef of the Year
Sanjeev Kapoor
Ranveer Brar
Saransh Goila
Vikas Khanna
Harpal Sokhi
Corporate Categories (Finalists)
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 Stars)
The Westin Mumbai Garden City
Hyatt Pune
THE Park Indore
Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)
Pride Plaza Aerocity
The Bizton, Jamshedpur
Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur
Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Budget Hotel)
Abhyagama Hospitality LLP
Hotel Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd
Goldfinch Hotels (A Unit of Express Infocom Pvt Ltd.)
ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)
Malabar Escapes - Purity, Muhamma, Alleppey
Aarya Lords Club & Resort, Rajkot
Mountainclub resort, Munnar
Karma Lakelands Golf Resort
The Grand New Delhi
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)
Bhanwar Singh Palace Jaipur
The Byke Hospitality Ltd
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)
Malabar Escapes - MALABAR HOUSE, Cochin
Machan Resorts LLP, Lonavala
Mountainclub resort, Munnar
Vana India, Dehradun, Uttarakkand
Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur
Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year
DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Hotel Prince Viraj Jabalpur
THE Park Indore
Top 3 Lords Resort Bhavnagar
The Grand New Delhi
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year
Spice Mantraa, Goa
India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket
Kangan - The Westin Mumbai Garden City
Tinello, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
China House, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year
Aura at THE Park Indore
Machan Resorts LLP, Lonavala
Aleenta Spa, Lords Hotels
Wildflower Hall Spa, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
The Oberoi Spa, Amarvilas, Agra
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore
Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Hotel Sea Princess Mumbai
Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, Visakhapatnam
The Gold Beach Resort Daman
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year
DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
Prince Viraj Jabalpur
Lords Inn Hotels & developers Pvt. Ltd.
Taj Hotels
Oberoi Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (Local)
Hocotel Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd
Lords Inn Hotels & developers Pvt. Ltd.
Taj Hotels
Oberoi Hotels
Sarovar Hotels
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year (International)
Hyatt International
Marriott Hotels
Accor Hotels
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hilton International
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year
Food Craft Institute Aligarh
Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra
Ramee Academy of Hotel Management
Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, (WGSHA) Manipal
Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition- (IHM), Lucknow
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Start-up of the Year
GoYaana
VilloTale Technologies Pvt Ltd
RateGain
Hotelogix
Massive Restaurants
About Hozpitality Group: -
The platform on www.hozpitality.com offers a Community Network and Market Place of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. Hozpitality.com is a multilingual platform and is available in 7 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.
Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.
Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.
Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.
The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.
Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.
"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality
Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the India, Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
To know more about the group, please log on to:
www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
Contact:-
Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971433431 77, Fax:- +97143343178
Email:- email@hozpitality.com
SOURCE Hozpitality Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.