Acetone Sourcing and Procurement Report with Market Forecast Analysis | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Acetone industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 3627.38 Million. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
- Market growth 2022-2026: USD 3627.38 Million
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
- Top Pricing Models: Spot pricing model and Volume-based pricing model
- Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC
- Supplier Selection Scope: Ability to supply PET, Ability to provide long-term price stability for PET, and Compliance with standards.
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Acetone market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Acetone pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as the Spot pricing model and Volume-based pricing model, category management strategies, and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.
- The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
- Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.
- Identify favorable opportunities in Acetone TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
