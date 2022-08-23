Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI) Announces Nationwide Launch of Precepts Digital

After 50+ years of Creating Printed Christian Education Resources for More Than 40,000 Churches and multiple denominations, UMI Announces a Shift to Digital Technology.

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI), a leader in Christian education publishing based on a biblical worldview that is especially empowering to the African American community, announced today the nationwide roll-out of their new digital learning platform, Precepts Digital . An in-depth, rich multimedia Bible study experience, Precepts Digital makes Bible stories relatable for individuals and communities with video explanations, audio, teaching tips, assessments, and other resources right at their fingertips via their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other digital devices.

"UMI is leading the transformation of how African Americans and the African American church engage in scripture through multimedia and innovative storytelling," said C. Jeffrey Wright, CEO, Urban Ministries, Inc. (UMI). "Precepts Digital will continue to evolve in enlightening and innovative ways."

UMI is the largest independent, African American-owned-and-operated Christian media company. For more than fifty years, they have published Christian education resources, including Bible studies, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School curriculum, books, movies, and websites designed for African American churches and individuals seeking a Christ-centered perspective on faith and life issues.

However, the global COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, shifting the way people worship and forcing churches to engage in the use of digital resources. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain has impacted most industries, including publishing. The paper shortage has made the production of paper products, including the Sunday School booklets and Bible study curriculum that millions of people across multiple denominations have depended on for over five decades, slow, expensive, and challenging. Coupled with the fact that many churches have not restarted their Sunday School and Bible study classes, the time is right to introduce Christian education tools that allow people of all ages to engage in learning, whether they can assemble in person or not.

With Sunday School Made Simple , UMI's YouTube Channel with more than 23,000 subscribers tuning in each week, Dr. La Verne Tolbert, Ph.D., helps Christian education teachers understand and digest weekly lessons. Subscribers who join PreceptsDigital.com will appreciate Dr. Tolbert's expanded presence and teaching resources on the platform.

"The additional resources or teaching methodology are designed to complement learning styles and are engaging and easy to use. What a joy it is for me to participate with the Holy Spirit in this transformative discipleship," said Dr. La Verne Tolbert.

The move to Precepts Digital is not just a response to the changing needs in Christian education due to the pandemic, but it is also a positive move in response to in-depth research and focus groups. The research revealed that people wanted updated resources that would allow them to navigate the Bible in one year, address the needs of children, youth, and young adults, and focus on justice and mercy issues. Precepts Digital, the first of the digital products to be released by UMI, addresses many of these needs targeted to adults, with other digital products for children and youth coming in the near future.

"I am immensely enjoying the resources provided in Precepts Digital," said Deborah Rivers, Department of Christian Education, Conference Director, Michigan Annual Conference. "Thank you for all you do to provide tools that help carry out successful teaching."

Precepts Digital is the enhanced digital version of the Precepts for Living® Bible commentary, featuring video and audio, journaling and personal note-taking options, knowledge checks, and additional teaching tips and strategies. Precepts Digital allows users to connect with God's word in a culturally relevant context, anywhere in the world.

UMI offers Precepts Digital for 30 Days free using the Coupon Code "PRECEPTS30" for individual and group study. After the free month, Precepts Digital is available for $7.00 per month or $79 annually.

For more information, visit www.preceptsdigital.com .

About Urban Ministries, Inc.

UMI (Urban Ministries, Inc.) is the largest independent, African American-owned-and-operated Christian media company. We publish Christian education resources, including Bible studies, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School curriculum, books, movies, and websites designed for African American churches and individuals seeking a Christ-centered perspective on faith and life issues. www.urbanministries.com

Media contact: Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, 343061@email4pr.com, 214-403-9852

SOURCE Urban Ministries, Inc.