ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Clinical Alarm Management Market to Reach $3.26 Billion by 2027

by PRNewswire
August 23, 2022 8:15 AM | 4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Alarm Management Market Research Report by Product (Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, and Nurse Call System), Component, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market size was estimated at USD 1,218.76 million in 2021, USD 1,438.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.87% to reach USD 3,268.90 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Clinical Alarm Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Bed Alarms, EMR Integration System, Nurse Call System, Physiological Monitors, and Ventilator Alarm Management.
  • Based on Component, the market was studied across Services and Solutions.
  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals, and Long-Term Care Centers.
  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Alarm Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Geriatric Population and High Incidence of Chronic Diseases
  • Effective Clinical Management Ensuring Enhanced Patient Safety
  • Adoption of Clinical Decision Support Tools and Centralized Monitoring Systems

Restraints

  • Reluctance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of Big Data Analytics and M-Health Tools
  • Potential of Utilization in the Developing Nations

Challenges

  • Concerns Regarding Data Security & Nursing Shortages

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by Product

7. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by Component

8. Clinical Alarm Management Market, by End-user

9. Americas Clinical Alarm Management Market

10. Asia-Pacific Clinical Alarm Management Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Alarm Management Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Ametek, Inc.
  • Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc.
  • Ascom Holding AG
  • Connexall, GlobeStar Systems Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hill-Rom Services, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Mobile Heartbeat, LLC
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Software Team Srl
  • Spok Holdings, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • TigerConnect, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx3h7w


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinical-alarm-management-market-to-reach-3-26-billion-by-2027--301610654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Publishing/Information ServicesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.