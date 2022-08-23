Pepperdata Welcomes New Executive Appointments

Leveraging Momentum, Pepperdata Records Best Financial Quarter in Company History

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdata, the leading platform for optimizing Big Data and Kubernetes workloads, announced the appointment of two executives reporting to CEO Maneesh Dhir. Manuel Hoffman as Vice President of Partnerships, and Ashish Sahu as Vice President of Marketing. Pepperdata also announced the appointment of Claus Moldt to the Pepperdata Advisory Board. These announcements come on the heels of the company's best financial quarter to date and recognition as a high performer in the G2 Grid© for Big Data Processing and Distribution seasonal report. Pepperdata continues to deliver much-needed Big Data and Kubernetes cost and capacity optimization features to support their mission-critical modern data stack deployments.

Manuel Hoffman joins Pepperdata as the VP of partnerships from his previous position as Sr. Director Strategic Alliances and Partner Development at FICO. Ashish Sahu joins Pepperdata as VP of Marketing from Redis where he was Head of Product Marketing and Solution Marketing."We are excited about the passion, commitment, and deep expertise that Manuel, and Ashish bring to Pepperdata," said Maneesh Dhir, Pepperdata CEO. "As we come off the best financial quarter in company history and close more and more seven-figure deals, we are excited to bring in this high caliber of leadership to support our strong business growth and industry recognition."

Dhir added, "I am also excited to welcome Claus Moldt's appointment to the Pepperdata Advisory Board. Having previously served as Global CIO and Senior Vice President of Service Delivery at Salesforce, and in CTO and CIO roles at FICO, Claus has successfully managed significant IT spending and led some of the world's large development and ITOps organizations through highly complex, business-critical cloud migrations. Claus brings a vast wealth of knowledge and know-how to our advisory board."

Pepperdata Looks Forward to Kubecon 2022 and Data Stack Summit 2023

Pepperdata will be demonstrating autonomous cost management for Kubernetes workloads at Kubecon in Detroit, Michigan from October 24 to 28, 2022. Learn more about Pepperdata events at https://www.pepperdata.com/company/events .

Additionally, Pepperdata announces that it will co-chair the second annual and industry-recognized Data Stack Summit 2023 . This free, full-day virtual summit showcases some of the most prominent voices from across Big Data, cloud, and Kubernetes communities. More information about this event, including the 2022 session replays, can be found at https://www.datastacksummit.com .

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata products help customers transform the performance of their big data cloud and Kubernetes workloads. Unlike solutions that provide only summary dashboards from infrastructure monitoring and APM vendors, Pepperdata automatically scales system resources while providing a detailed and correlated understanding of each application using hundreds of real-time application and infrastructure metrics. This helps IT maintain business continuity, ensuring that applications and workloads meet SLAs, and track resource spend for clear accountability. Companies like Expedia and Royal Bank of Canada depend on Pepperdata to deliver big data success. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com.

