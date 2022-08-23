Blackview launches Blackview Tab 13 and it goes on sale today

Highly Cost-effective: 7280mAh Battery, Simo Internet Support, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified, Doke OS_P 3.0 Based on Android 12 with PC-Style Interaction
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview, a distinguished smart device vendor, always has a penchant for making ultra-lasting and practical tablets, and the brand's latest is no different. Billed as Blackview Tab 13, the slate hits the market today. Listed below are all the killer features of Tab 13. Read on to know what surprises Blackview is offering.
Blackview Tab 13 witnesses four big upgrades respectively in efficiency, safety, entertainment and convenience. As for efficiency, Blackview Tab 13 is shipped with the speedy octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 128GB internal storage and up to 1TB expandable storage while backed by advanced 6GB+4GB RAM expansion technology. Along with the responsive DokeOS_P 3.0 based on Android 12, this could allow users to store more digital content while ensuring more fluent multitasking and gaming.
When it comes to safety, Blackview Tab 13 pays special attention to eye care by being the first Blackview tablet to come with a 10.1-inch FHD+ TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified Display. With this, Tab 13 can significantly reduce the exposure to blue light, lowering the risk of eye strain after long-time viewing in low-lit environments.
Speaking of entertainment capability, Blackview Tab 13 delivers a 7280mAh battery, and the Simo Internet support with which Tab 13 users, without purchasing a SIM card, can access the Internet outdoors even when there is no Wifi connection. The first 3,000 buyers of Blackview Tab 13 will be gifted for free up to 10GB-data plan for the first 6 months. Besides, Tab 13 offers ear-pleasing dual Smart-PA supported Box speakers for better audio pleasure.
With regard to convenience, Blackview Tab 13 users get laptop-style interaction thanks to the PC-mode which enables them to open multiple app windows simultaneously without sacrificing screen-touch advantage.
Blackview Tab 13 now starts from $133.99 with the use of limited promo codes and coupons (down from $299.99) on its premiere sale from August 22nd to August 26th PT. The offer is running out, so lose no time to click here to get one.
