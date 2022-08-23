Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo Recognized Among The Best Lawyers

Alpharetta attorneys tapped for inclusion in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal expertise in Trusts and Estates

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. announced today that Partners Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo have been tapped for inclusion in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal expertise in Trusts and Estates. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

"Being singled out by my peers and Best Lawyers for a tenth consecutive year is a humbling experience," said Morgan. "While there are many rankings and recognitions of attorneys, Best Lawyers has long been the one that means the most in the profession and I am honored to be included again this year."

This year marks the first time DiSalvo has joined partner Morgan on the national list. "Helping clients put their affairs in order is a solemn legal responsibility," said DiSalvo. "I am gratified to know that the legal profession views this work with the same reverence that I do. Being singled out by my peers for inclusion is an honor."

Best Lawyers has published its list of outstanding attorneys for more than three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. A listing in Best Lawyers is significant to both clients and legal professionals because it is conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers and signals not only legal expertise, as well as the highest level of ethics and professionalism. Lawyers do not pay a fee to be listed, which makes being included in Best Lawyers a singular honor.

Categorized by geographic region and practice area, attorneys on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise. Candidates for inclusion undergo an authentication process to verify their current practice and good standing status.

About Morgan and DiSalvo

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few firms in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit http://www.morgandisalvo.com.

