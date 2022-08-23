Packaging Corporation of America Selects Orion to Provide Real-Time Language Translation for Logistics Operations

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) selected Orion's Voice Platform to provide bi-directional language translation services for the paper mill's logistics operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the only voice-first Push-to-Talk (PTT) 2.0 and Unified Communications platform, today announced Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) selected Orion's Voice Platform to provide bi-directional language translation services for the paper mill's logistics operations via the Orion Language Translation Voice AI Bot.
PCA is one of the largest producers of containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the U.S. The company has over 120 facilities — including seven containerboard mills and 89 manufacturing locations. Their workforce comprises approximately 15,200 employees, with operations primarily in the United States.
PCA required a language translation solution to assist its logistics workforce in communicating with multilingual, non-workforce drivers making 100s of deliveries to various locations across its manufacturing sites daily. PCA's mill managers needed a better way to communicate in real time with the drivers and provide directions to different loading docks around the mills.
PCA selected Orion for its Language Translation Bot, which ensures drivers receive directions from the mill's staff in their native languages, including Arabic, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, UA Yemen, and Ukrainian. Drivers communicate in their native language, and Orion translates those communications back into English for the PCA mill team.
Orion's Voice Bot real-time language translation solution is a powerful productivity tool that unlocks access to an expanded labor pool, instantly translating over 60 languages between team members. Each worker communicates and receives responses from team members in their native language, ensuring everything is clearly understood.
Orion's PTT 2.0 platform transforms frontline communications with its library of off-the-shelf or customizable Voice AI Bots. The always-on, always-ready Voice Bots perform complex, multi-step workflows that offload routine processes, respond to voice queries, and perform tasks based on commands, events, and actions. Orion's patented Voice Bots also voice automate access to enterprise and 3rd-party systems via API and custom integrations.
About Orion
Orion is the leading voice-first, cloud-based Push-to-Talk 2.0 (PTT 2.0) intelligent Unified Communications platform. Orion's patented Voice Bots and platform integrations deliver value-added services, automate routine processes, respond instantaneously in critical situations, and amplify team member knowledge. The platform improves frontline team productivity, safety and compliance, and customer and staff engagement.
Orion was recently named a Top 10 Intelligent Transport Systems Solution Provider for 2021 by Logistics and Transportation Review, a Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Provider 2020 by Manufacturing Technology Insights, and an IDC Innovator. Orion holds 46 patents that support its award-winning solutions. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
