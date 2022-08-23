The Pickle Juice Company Celebrates New Facility With Grand Opening Event

As it continues to grow, the wellness brand invited the Mesquite community to join them at an open house on July 29

MESQUITE, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice – the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop muscle cramps – recently celebrated the grand opening of their brand new production facility. Designed to optimize production and meet increased consumer demand, the new factory will allow Pickle Juice to grow nationally and internationally.

"We are so excited to see what the future of Pickle Juice holds, and we cannot thank those who came out to celebrate with us enough," said Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President. "The Open House was a great afternoon, and I very much enjoyed meeting more of our neighbors, local government representatives, and loyal customers, whom without, none of this would be possible."

Also in attendance were a number of local and state representatives, who assisted with the ribbon cutting and kicked off the event, which included custom pickle-themed refreshments, delicious hors d'oeuvres, exciting giveaways, pickleball, exclusive tours of the facility and more.

Mayor Daniel Aleman, Jr. stated, "The City of Mesquite is proud to see The Pickle Juice Company continue to thrive and grow in our community. I am pleased to call Pickle Juice a 'Made In Mesquite' product. We look forward to another seven years and more of growth together."

From the founding of Pickle Juice, the Mesquite company has been dedicated to ensuring cramp free wellness and overall success in the activity of choice – whether professional endurance or recreational athlete. Made up of a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, Pickle Juice works to block nerve signals that cause cramping. It was the first scientifically proven product that addresses neurological factors that lead to cramping and has a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that help with post-exercise recovery. Pickle Juice is readily available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, and more.

Due to the new facility's size, there is an opportunity to add additional manufacturing lines as the brand expands its product offerings. This will allow Pickle Juice Co. to focus on expanding their current product lineup and do what they do best – innovate. The company has doubled its sales every year since 2015, and the new space will allow them to add future flavors and provide more SKUs to fulfill additional needs and reach a broader audience.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

