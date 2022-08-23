ePropelled Names Matthew Taylor Managing Director, UK

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electric propulsion systems, today announced the appointment of Matthew Taylor as Managing Director of ePropelled UK. He will be responsible for the growth and management of the UK division, focused on designing and developing the company's electric vehicle (EV) technology suite.

Taylor brings more than twenty-five years of automotive and mobility experience to ePropelled. In addition, he has over ten years of experience growing and leading start-up and early-stage technology businesses. Taylor joins ePropelled at a critical time, as its Dynamic Torque Switching™ (eDTS) technology is set to deliver a fundamental improvement in EV efficiency.

"Matt Taylor is a great addition to ePropelled and will serve an important role leading our UK team," said Nick Grewal, CEO and founder of ePropelled. "He is a strong leader with vast automotive experience, which makes him well suited to drive our eDTS technology forward in order to unlock a new era of efficiency and performance for the EV market."

Previously, Taylor held positions as Chief Engineer of Vehicle Dynamics at Prodrive Ltd., Chassis Manager at Ricardo PLC, and Manager of Stability Systems at Jaguar Landrover. He also served as Vice President of Vehicle Integration and Head of UK Operations at ClearMotion, where he managed teams in the UK and the United States.

"Joining ePropelled is an exciting opportunity because its eDTS directly addresses the efficiency, performance and cost challenges of EVs, which are critical areas," said Taylor. "And having a founder and CEO whose business growth successes span over thirty years means the company's clarity and focus is assured. I look forward to the future of ePropelled and its positive impact on the EV market."

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, generators, and power management systems. Our technology helps reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the aerospace, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicles, and pump markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology innovations are used in the air, on the road, and on water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

