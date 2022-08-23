Graviti Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Graviti is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data.
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graviti, Inc., a pioneering data platform with the mission of empowering enterprises to manage and utilize unstructured data at scale, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.
"Protecting our customers' data is one of our highest priorities," said Alex Li, Chief Technology Officer at Graviti. "This allows us to provide an additional layer of reassurance for our customers in the deployment of Graviti's data platform and validates our ever-growing commitment to securing our customer data. Compliance with SOC 2 requirements shows our ongoing efforts that Graviti is applying best practices to ensure the security of data for our existing and potential customers and for those who care most about data security and privacy."
SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Graviti completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.
To earn this attestation, Graviti partnered with Laika, a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Graviti executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.
Founded in 2019 by Edward Cui, Graviti is the pioneering data platform with the mission of empowering enterprises to manage and utilize unstructured data at scale. Raised in a Pre-Series-A round of $12 million, Graviti employs domain experts globally including Uber, Google, Airbnb and solves one of the most daunting challenges involved with creating modern AI applications. More information could be found online at www.graviti.com.
Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.
Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com.
Media Contact: Juliet Travis, Liftoff Communications, juliet@liftoffcommunications.com
SOURCE Laika
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.