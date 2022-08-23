New Jersey Megabus Crash Result In Serious Injuries and Fatalities

A deadly bus crash along the New Jersey Turnpike near Woodbridge Township on August 9 left two dead and more than a dozen injured after the bus collided with an F-150 Ford pickup truck, reports CBS news. According to law enforcement, the driver of the bus, a double-decker Megabus owned by Coach USA, LLC, lost control of the bus and struck the pickup before veering in the opposite direction. The bus then collided with the guardrail and overturned onto the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp.
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The bus was en route from New York to Philadelphia at the time of the crash, carrying 22 passengers. Three people, including the driver, suffered serious injuries, 14 passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and four were unharmed in the accident. Two of the three seriously injured later died due to the seriousness of their injuries. No occupants of the pickup truck were harmed.
Anthony Gagliano III, Esq. will be representing one of the victims of the crash. Survivors or family members of the victims of this tragedy are encouraged to contact Mr. Gagliano for representation at this time.
For more on the August 9 Megabus crash, read on CBSnews.com.
The law firm of Anthony Gagliano III, P.C. focuses its practice on personal injury, representing those injured by the negligence of others. They are a boutique firm that takes pride in treating everyone with dignity, from first-time clients to opposing counsel. From their offices in Philadelphia, they serve clients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Contact them at http://www.acginjurylaw.com or by calling 267-692-8318.
Media Contact
Anthony Gagliano, Anthony C. Gagliano III, P.C., +1 267-692-8318, Anthony@acginjurylaw.com
SOURCE Anthony C. Gagliano III, P.C.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.