New Jersey Megabus Crash Result In Serious Injuries and Fatalities

A deadly bus crash along the New Jersey Turnpike near Woodbridge Township on August 9 left two dead and more than a dozen injured after the bus collided with an F-150 Ford pickup truck, reports CBS news. According to law enforcement, the driver of the bus, a double-decker Megabus owned by Coach USA, LLC, lost control of the bus and struck the pickup before veering in the opposite direction. The bus then collided with the guardrail and overturned onto the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The bus was en route from New York to Philadelphia at the time of the crash, carrying 22 passengers. Three people, including the driver, suffered serious injuries, 14 passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and four were unharmed in the accident. Two of the three seriously injured later died due to the seriousness of their injuries. No occupants of the pickup truck were harmed.

Anthony Gagliano III, Esq. will be representing one of the victims of the crash. Survivors or family members of the victims of this tragedy are encouraged to contact Mr. Gagliano for representation at this time.

For more on the August 9 Megabus crash, read on CBSnews.com.

The law firm of Anthony Gagliano III, P.C. focuses its practice on personal injury, representing those injured by the negligence of others. They are a boutique firm that takes pride in treating everyone with dignity, from first-time clients to opposing counsel. From their offices in Philadelphia, they serve clients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Contact them at http://www.acginjurylaw.com or by calling 267-692-8318.

Media Contact

Anthony Gagliano, Anthony C. Gagliano III, P.C., +1 267-692-8318, Anthony@acginjurylaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Anthony C. Gagliano III, P.C.