Bluewater and FloWater, Recently Merged, Restoring Trust in Tap Water as More Reports Emerge on PFAS and Microplastics in our Drinking Water

STOCKHOLM,SWEDEN, and DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent survey by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), at least 50 percent of people surveyed think tap water is unsafe. This, on top of an earlier study showing that 77 percent either don't like the taste or trust their tap water.

There's growing evidence that this concern is justified. In the US, the EPA recently made it official: We're drinking forever chemicals at levels far worse than previously thought, and no one's drinking water is safe. EWG estimates that more than 200 million Americans are drinking water contaminated with PFAS. Globally, a recent study by OrbMedia analyzed both tap water and bottled water in 14 countries and found that over 80% of all samples contained microplastics.

With their recent merger and shared mission of eliminating plastic waste and providing safe, ultra-purified, and great-tasting drinking water, Stockholm-based Bluewater and Denver-based FloWater are joining forces to expand their platform of tap water purification solutions in the US and globally. The two corporations say the merger will help accelerate innovation of new drinking water purification products and drive expansion into new markets, binging safe, great-tasting drinking water—right from the tap—to millions more consumers where they work, rest, and play.

Bluewater is a global innovator of market leader water purification solutions for homes, businesses, and public vending with sales across Europe, the Middle East, China, and Southeast Asia, the United States, and South Africa. FloWater now has over 7,500 new-tech, Advanced Purification FloWater Refill Stations installed in schools, gyms, offices, and hotels across the US. The FloWater brand has become a popular alternative to plastic water bottles.

Bluewater recently announced a third-party study confirming that its purification technology removes up to 99.99% of health threatening PFAS chemicals such as PFOA, PFOS, PFBA, and PFBS. PFAS chemicals have been found in the tap water. "Proving the ability of our water purifiers to remove toxic PFAS is excellent news for anyone worried about forever chemicals in tap water," said Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater.

Of the 60,000 chemicals now in use in the United States, only 97 chemicals and 12 microbial contaminants are currently regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974, which was passed 45 years ago, according to the AMA's Journal of Ethics. FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis, commented that, "The US Safe Drinking Water Act is woefully outdated. Our drinking water today is a far cry from when this legislation was passed 45 years ago to protect one of humanity's most basic rights—access to clean, safe drinking water. Today, we are literally drinking plastics and, with nearly half a century of accumulated heavy metal, agricultural and pharmaceutical run-off, our drinking water can be a toxic cocktail."

About Bluewater and FloWater

Stockholm-based Bluewater and Denver, Colorado-based FloWater merged in early 2022, and share a mission of innovating solutions for eliminating single-use plastic water bottles and providing access to safe, purified, and great-tasting drinking water for everyone. With their beverages, advanced water purification tech, water refill stations, and sustainable bottle solutions, Bluewater and FloWater provide water free of heavy metals, 'forever chemicals' (PFAS), bacteria or viruses, microplastics, and other contaminants to consumers, business, schools and large-scale sports events globally. Both Bluewater and FloWater have each been honored with Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" awards and featured by numerous leading media, including CNN, Forbes, Inc., The Hollywood Reporter, The Financial Times, and The Daily Telegraph.

