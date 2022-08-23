No Kid Hungry Partners with National Brands to Ensure Kids Head Back to School with the Most Important School Supply: Food

Consumers can dine or shop with brands that support No Kid Hungry

to help kids succeed this school year and every day

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As children across America head back to school this year, 1 in 6 are living with hunger. In many cases, a healthy meal can be the missing link to help a child succeed in the classroom. That's why No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is teaming up with its corporate partners and the general public to raise awareness that Food is the Most Important School Supply. From Aug. 23 to Oct. 7, consumers can help ensure all kids have access to the healthy food they need by dining and shopping with brands that support No Kid Hungry.

"For many kids, school isn't just a place of learning, it's where they can rely on starting the day with a healthy meal," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "As hunger impacts 12 million children in the United States, we are so grateful to our partners who step up year after year to support our work and ensure kids have the food they need to grow up happy, healthy and strong."

To help raise awareness, No Kid Hungry will release a series of powerful storytelling vignettes from the perspective of the nation's educators, cafeteria staff and students to put a spotlight on the importance of school meal programs and the dedicated individuals who ensure kids start the school day with the food they need to thrive. These videos will be released during the course of the campaign and can be viewed on No Kid Hungry's social channels.

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with nearly 40 participating brands to ensure all kids have access to the most important school supply this school year and every day, including: Citi, Arby's Foundation, Shop LC, Tropical Smoothie Cafe®, and Vita Coco.

Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry. For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

