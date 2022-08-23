Users Praise Certrec's RegSource® in 2022 Customer Survey

With its user-base approaching 10,000, Certrec's RegSource® survey highlights what customers like the most when using this service.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec, a leading provider for NERC regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications, is pleased to announce the 2022 customer survey results for its daily energy news notification service, RegSource®. Results show that customers value RegSource's organized, up-to-date, and important industry news.

Certrec's RegSource® 2022 survey excerpts show that

100% of customers agree that RegSource® "keeps me up to date with important industry news, events."

more than 88% of the customers believe that insights from RegSource® are timely.

more than 50% of users trust RegSource® as a method for saving them time and encouraging productivity.

41% of customers like that RegSource® keeps them organized.

Users also shared their thoughts about RegSource®, including how they use it within their organizations. The following quotes were anonymously submitted by engineers, licensing specialists, regulatory compliance specialists, and plant managers.

"Convenient. Everything is right there - article summary and additional details if I want it."

"Great resource, use is for sharing Operating Experience to targeted departments and other plants within our organization. There are a lot of organizational learning 'nuggets' that can be mined daily for preventing events at our sites. Very important and resourceful."

"It does give me a heads [sic] on NERC issues. It [sic] also like seeing what the industry is doing, which I get from the Industry News."

"Easy to use. Brief summaries of issues but can be clicked on for more information. Provided daily, so the information can be reviewed."

Finally, one user wrote that RegSource® "[p]rovides daily summaries of new regulatory issues so I don't have to keep track of it all myself. My team forwards relevant articles to potentially affected departments."

Considering this success, Certrec has recently updated of RegSource® to include several industry firsts. These include different levels of service offerings, packages available electronically via the http://www.RegSource.us online e-commerce site, and the option to pay using a credit card.

For a two-week free trial, click here.

About RegSource®:

RegSource® is a daily, weekly, or monthly email notification of critical NERC industry updates and information. Its purpose is to keep compliance managers and analysts informed about the latest and essential news affecting NERC regulatory compliance. With the RegSource® data repository, users can also save and manipulate NERC information relevant to their business for $99 per month.

About Certrec:

Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks. Certrec's engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.

Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 50+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

