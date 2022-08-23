Invitation to media - Minister Pascale St‑Onge to visit Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont

BROMONT, QC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of the Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont along with the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.
The Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont is an NPO with a mission to provide citizens with the opportunity to grow a garden.
Minister St-Onge will be available to answer the media's questions following the tour.
Date:
August 24, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont
Located across from
100 Rue Marcel-R.-Bergeron
Bromont, Quebec
J2L 0L2
Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID-19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.
We ask any journalists who wish to participate in this tour to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca.
CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release.
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
