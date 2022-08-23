Naviga Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance

New integration for Naviga Book and Subscription customers streamlines sales tax on orders

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Inc., leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries, announced today that it has partnered with Avalara AVLR, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes to automate sales tax calculations for Naviga Book and Naviga Subscription customers. This integration enables publishers using an ERP to automate their sales tax for orders and returns.

Naviga is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level, providing the best possible customer experience. As a result of this partnership, Naviga's customers can now choose Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within existing business applications at the time of checkout or billing — in real time.

With publishers handling orders across multiple cities, states, and even countries, they have a lot to deal with when it comes to calculating tax on orders and returns in their ERP systems. Prior to this integration with Avalara, Naviga customers were managing tax tables and rates inside the Naviga Book and Subscription platforms using import masks. Now, Avalara can help them manage the complex and ever-changing sales tax requirements and exceptions with their tax automation offering.

"We're thrilled to partner with Avalara in order to offer this integration to our customers," said Bill Everitt, General Manager of Book and Commerce at Naviga. "Naviga clients who use Avalara are able to save time and easily streamline sales tax on orders without needing to worry about the backend calculations."

Naviga customers who have an account with Avalara can easily connect platforms and access the Avalara interface to automatically calculate rates for the following types of taxes: sales and use tax, value-added tax (VAT), and more. The rates are calculated based on location, item, regulations, and other factors – with automatic updates for any rate changes that may occur over time.

Greg Chapman, senior vice president of global partnerships and channels at Avalara said, "Naviga understands the needs of its customers, and their Naviga Book offering reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Naviga is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About Naviga

Naviga (https://navigaglobal.com) is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our Content Engagement Platform (CEP) helps companies create, enrich, deliver and monetize content to manage engagements from end-to-end. Our solutions are easy to use, scalable and agile. Combining our experience in media with a dedication to digital, we've developed software solutions that help any content-driven business meet the demands of the future of information. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 1,400 news media, entertainment media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.

