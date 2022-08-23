Fujian Eversun Selects Lummus' CATOFIN and Novolen Technologies for Large-Scale Units

Integrated technology offering leads the market with low capital and operating expenses, excellent operability, environmental performance, energy savings, broad product capability and simple processes
HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced two major technology awards from Fujian Eversun New Material Co., Ltd. Fujian Eversun selected Lummus' CATOFIN® technology for a new 900 KTA propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and Lummus' Novolen technology for a new 800 KTA polypropylene unit at its complex in Fujian Province, China.
Lummus' scope includes the license for the CATOFIN and Novolen technologies, basic design engineering, training, services and catalyst supply. At 900 KTA, the CATOFIN unit will be the world's largest PDH unit alongside another unit in China that Lummus also licensed.
"CATOFIN and Novolen have very strong market positions due to their high reliability, lower capital and operating expenses, exceptional environmental performance and simple processes," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "In addition to these competitive and cost advantages, Fujian Eversun will benefit from Lummus' unique integrated technology offering providing a single-point performance guarantee during the entire life cycle of both units, from the feed in to product output to ongoing operations."
CATOFIN is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.
Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH has added capacity of more than 7,300 KTA since 2020, making it the most licensed polypropylene technology in the world during this time period. Novolen also offers an expanded line polypropylene reactor, related engineering, technical support and advisory services, and catalysts for the production of high-performance polypropylene grades.
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.
