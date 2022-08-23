Simpli.fi Launches CTV Advertising Solution That Provides 100% Incremental Reach to Linear Buys

New capability enables advertisers to maximize incremental households reached with CTV advertising and independently measure attribution of CTV buys

FT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Automation Platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced today the release of its new capability to exclusively target households that do not have a linear TV subscription, providing linear buyers with 100% incremental reach with CTV. With this capability, TV advertisers can eliminate duplication of linear and CTV advertising efforts, and extend reach into streaming-only households no longer reachable by linear TV advertising.

According to eMarketer, 4.9 million people will cut the cord in 2022, bringing the total number of "cord-cutters" to 55.1 million and 20.8% of the U.S. adult population. With "cord-cutters" continuing to shift to streaming formats and the increased existence of "cord-nevers," who have never invested in subscription-based TV, linear TV advertisers need the ability to get in front of a new audience of streamers and guarantee incremental reach. Simpli.fi's Linear TV Subscriber Exclusion tool allows linear advertisers to maximize budget by avoiding serving both linear and CTV ads to the same household.

"We're excited to be able to offer advertisers the ability to achieve 100% incremental reach with CTV advertising," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "This new offering will enable linear TV advertisers to maximize the incremental reach of their CTV advertising buys, minimizing impression waste and maximizing performance."

Additionally, this new capability streamlines planning, optimization, and reporting efforts required to avoid duplicated impressions, saving time, increasing efficiencies, and providing more accurate attribution for TV advertisers.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

