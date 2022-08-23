Sports Collectible Auction: Kobe Bryant Collection on PropertyRoom.com

Bidding Opens September 4th, 2022
FREDERICK, Md, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyRoom.com, an online auction site offering "$1 No Reserve" online auctions, is excited to announce a rare auction event featuring Kobe Bryant Rookie Cards. Starting on September 4th, 2022, bidders will be able to place their bids on three individual auctions that make up the collection. All of the Kobe Bryant Collection auctions in this event have a starting bid of $1, with no reserve price.
PropertyRoom.com works with over 4,400 law enforcement, municipal, and third-party seller clients to help auction their assets. This brings an incredible variety of valuable and interesting assets to the online auction site.
Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba. The Youngest NBA Starter. The Legend. With 18 All Star Titles and the only person to have two jersey numbers retired from the same team, Kobe Bryant has reached levels most couldn't even imagine. PropertyRoom.com is proud to present these auctions.
"We are grateful to present these auctions on behalf of our 4,400+ clients. They showcase historic moments in NBA history, and we're delighted to give the public a chance to own them." said Aaron Thompson, PropertyRoom.com, CEO.
About PropertyRoom.com
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide
