Spreedly Announces New Board Member, Go-to-Market Leader, Ashley Hansen Grech

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, today announced it has added digital commerce, payments, and industry leader Ashley Hansen Grech to its Board of Directors. Grech is currently COO at Recharge after spending nearly five years at Square, Inc. (now Block, Inc), where she was Global Head of Sales.
"Ashley is an experienced go-to-market leader with a record of success in scaling organizations. including global expansion. She strengthens our Board at a time where all participants in the payment ecosystem implement strategies to optimize payment performance via the benefits of payment orchestration," commented Justin Benson, CEO, Spreedly.
Ashley is a go-to-market advisor with 20 years of experience in the payments and financial services space. At Square, Inc. (now Block, Inc.), she served as global head of sales overseeing direct selling to customers, across all products and all countries in the Square footprint. While there, she partnered with the product teams to craft and launch products, grow new markets, expand customer share of wallet, and increase the visibility of Square in the market. Ashley also worked as a banker and internal strategy consultant at JPMorgan Chase Bank.
"I'm thrilled to partner with Spreedly to build upon the company's incredible growth and to expand the payments possibilities for its portfolio of global merchants," Grech commented. "I am a strong believer in the power of Payments Orchestration to make commerce expansion available to merchants of any size."
Global businesses depend on Spreedly's robust Payments Orchestration platform, diverse ecosystem of services, and unmatched market perspective to optimize digital growth. The organization helps customers reach new markets quickly, increase payments flexibility, and drive more digital revenue.
We orchestrate payments for the world's most innovative businesses. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize nearly $40 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.
