Meridian Partners with Pioneer Heart Institute to Conduct Cardiovascular Clinical Trials in Lincoln

Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research site network, has partnered with Pioneer Heart Institute, a premier provider of comprehensive cardiac and vascular care in Lincoln, NE.
The following cardiologists at Pioneer Heart will serve as principal investigators at Meridian:
As principal investigators, the physicians will oversee clinical trials for drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics intended to help assess and treat cardiovascular disorders, such as heart disease, hypertension, stroke, hyperlipidemia, and other heart, vascular, and blood conditions.
Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian, said the company looks forward to opening its eleventh site in Nebraska. "We've made a commitment to bring more therapeutically specialized trials — like cardiovascular studies — to patients seeking care for heart and blood disorders," said Osborn. "Pioneer Heart's cardiologists are well-known in our region, and they have the expertise and technology to provide excellent support for Sponsors and CROs developing cardiovascular health products."
"We're looking forward to bringing more research and care opportunities to Lincoln," said Dr. Martin "Clinical trials can be particularly valuable for people experiencing rare or severe cardiac diseases that don't have therapeutic options on the market. These trials can help us develop better ways to identify, evaluate, and treat heart conditions."
Meridian now has 36 sites nationwide. Since opening in Omaha in 1999, Meridian has enrolled more than 85,000 patients in 3,400 clinical trials.
ABOUT MERIDIAN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase 1-4 clinical trials at investigative sites nationwide. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and excels in high-volume vaccine trials. For more information, visit mcrmed.com.
