BV Investment Partners Announces Sale of RKD Group To Incline Equity Partners

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today the sale of RKD Group, a market leading provider of omnichannel fundraising and marketing services to the nonprofit sector.

RKD Group (www.rkdgroup.com), headquartered in Dallas, has raised billions of dollars for its clients and currently serves hundreds of nonprofit organizations, within segments such as food banks, health & disease, social service and animal welfare. Nonprofits rely on RKD's data-driven, omni-channel solutions to generate net revenue, accelerate growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive online and offline donor engagement. BV acquired a majority stake in RKD in 2019.

Justin Harrison, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We invested in RKD with the confidence that RKD was a market leader with multiple paths to accelerate its growth. Our investments in team, technology, and data capabilities - both organic and through four strategic add-on acquisitions - were keys to RKD's rapid growth. RKD has exceeded our expectations and is positioned to continue to build upon its leadership position within the non-profit sector."

Tim Kersten, Chief Executive Officer of RKD Group, commented, "Our strong partnership with BV enabled us to build a comprehensive solution set spanning data, digital, and omni-channel offerings, thus providing our clients tools to improve donor engagement and raise the funds that support their missions. As a result of these and other initiatives, we've had the opportunity to work with some of the largest NPOs and make impacts with organizations and communities in cities across the country and around the world. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative new solutions and grow our reach."

Eric Ahlgren, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, added, "Non-profit organizations recognize that successful fundraising is mission critical to their ability to fund their services. We are proud of the work Tim and the exceptional team at RKD have done to cement RKD as a key partner to the industry."

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to RKD Group on this transaction.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science, and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships, and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

