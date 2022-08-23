UPSTACK Acquires ChaseTek Telecom Agency and Technology Consultancy

Owners Chris Wolfe and Michael Marlowe to Join Fast-Growing Platform as Partners and Managing Directors

NEW YORK, August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, the fast-growing platform that combines the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology and dedicated customer support resources, announced today that it acquired ChaseTek Partners LLC, an independent telecom agency and technology consultancy based in Columbus, Ohio. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ChaseTek, founded in 2004, provides consultative IT and telecom procurement, management and support to more than 3,000 businesses of all sizes. Their areas of expertise include UCaaS, CCaaS, cybersecurity, internet, network, backup and disaster recovery, mobility, IoT and cloud infrastructure. ChaseTek specializes in serving multilocation businesses in retail, health care, financial services and manufacturing industries.

As part of the investment, ChaseTek's President Chris Wolfe and Vice President Michael Marlowe will join UPSTACK as Partners and Managing Directors. Additionally, ChaseTek's staff of eight technology specialists will join UPSTACK's support team.

"ChaseTek has grown into a reputable and respected technology infrastructure advisory firm by filling a void in the market for expert advice paired with managed services," said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. "Their model aligns perfectly with our own, and we're excited to welcome Chris, Michael and team to UPSTACK."

Wolfe founded ChaseTek to fill a widening gap in the technology marketplace by helping business customers with sourcing solutions, project management and ongoing help desk support for their increasingly complex communications environments. The ChaseTek model was in high demand and the company expanded quickly.

"While our technology solution set has changed, our core value proposition has remained the same," said Wolfe. "We ensure that provider promises are kept and that clients realize the value of their technology infrastructure from contract signing onward."

Marlowe joined ChaseTek in 2017. While ChaseTek excelled at backend support, Marlowe matched that level of deep expertise by developing a formalized consultative sales process. The new practices and procedures translated well to web meetings and enabled the company to continue to grow – even during the pandemic – by serving clients beyond its geographical boundaries.

Wolfe and Marlowe said that becoming part of UPSTACK will enable them to amplify their roles as technology infrastructure advisors. Furthermore, ChaseTek's customers will benefit from a wider range of solutions, additional dedicated support resources and specialty expertise.

"Our customers will benefit immediately from the support organization UPSTACK is building, which would be difficult for us to scale to on our own," said Wolfe. "And we build a high degree of certainty that we can continue delivering for our customers into the future."

Marlowe adds: "The future for us as part of UPSTACK is very exciting. What we can do to help our clients with UPSTACK's tools, backing and broadened offering is motivating. We immediately benefit from the depth of resources and capabilities."

About ChaseTek Partners LLC

ChaseTek is a team of technology infrastructure specialists who serve businesses by evaluating, procuring, managing and supporting a range of solutions, including voice, data, cloud, managed services, wireless and network security. ChaseTek leverages decades of industry intelligence to right-size clients' IT and telecom solutions, providing ongoing support and tackling all vendor management issues through a single—and smarter—point of contact. For more information, visit http://www.chasetek.com.

About UPSTACK

Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers, along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.

